"The initial focus of our work was on Alzheimer's disease where it was thought that copper drove the formation of amyloid plaques," Professor Kevin Barnham, co-developer of CuATSM said back in 2017. "We reasoned if you could just remove this copper you could eliminate plaques, and you'd have the solution. Then we thought, perhaps it's the other way around? Maybe cells are expelling the copper and so we've actually got a situation of copper deficiency. So, what happens if you deliver the copper back?"