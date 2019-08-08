At the heart of the device is a 14-mm hardened steel shackle, similar to those found on other U-locks. Surrounding that shackle, however, is an 80-mm aluminum alloy shell. Not only does that shell keep 5-inch angle grinder discs from being able to reach the shackle, but the combination of the soft alloy and the shell's wonky inner structure also clogs those discs, reducing their ability to cut.