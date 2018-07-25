The study isn't the first to implicate the liver as playing a role in the onset of Alzheimer's disease. A compelling study from 2011 found that one of the primary genes suspected in production of the pathogenic amyloid beta protein is mostly expressed in the liver. This study hypothesized that the proteins that are thought to be responsible for many cognitive deficits seen in Alzheimer's actually originate in the liver and then travel to the brain via the bloodstream.