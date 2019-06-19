The newest Amazon Kindle Oasis adjusts its display based on the time of dayView gallery - 4 images
A new Kindle Oasis has arrived for 2019, and Amazon's top-of-the-line ereader features one big upgrade from its predecessor: a display that can change its color temperature automatically throughout the day to reduce the strain on your eyes.
The new color-adjustable front light lets readers change the screen tone from cool to warm, either manually through the settings, or automatically to fit in with the sunrise and the sunset. It's like a basic version of the color-adjusting True Tone displays we've seen on the newer Apple iPads.
"Kindle is designed to create a sanctuary reading experience, and the all-new Kindle Oasis exemplifies this – whether you're reading poolside on vacation or in the comfort of your bed," Amazon's Kevin Keith said in a press statement.
Despite that "all-new" label, nothing else has changed from the 2017 version of the Kindle Oasis. It still boasts a 7-inch screen running at a resolution of 300 dots-per-inch, it's still waterproof, and it still comes with Audible support so you can switch between the ebook and audiobook of the same title seamlessly.
That IPX8 waterproof rating equates to being able to survive in up to two meters (6.6 ft) of fresh water for up to 60 minutes – handy if you happen to drop it in the pool while on vacation. As with the previous version, Amazon promises "weeks" of battery life.
And Amazon is definitely tying in the launch of the new Kindle Oasis with summer in the US. The company quotes a recent Kindle-commissioned survey that says 60 percent of people consider reading a "favorite" vacation activity.
If the screen light upgrade has tempted you into a purchase, you can pre-order the Kindle Oasis now, with shipping on July 24. The 8 GB version costs US$250 with special offers (adverts) included and $270 without special offers; the 32 GB version prices are $280 and $300 respectively. Graphite or champagne gold are your color options.
For your money you also get six months of Kindle Unlimited for free – that's the service that lets you read as much as you want for a flat $10 monthly fee, though not every ebook in Amazon's catalog qualifies for Kindle Unlimited.
The other Kindles remain unchanged: the entry-level 6-inch Kindle that starts at $90, and the 6-inch Kindle Paperwhite that starts at $130 and adds waterproofing, extra storage, and a sharper screen (the same 300 ppi as the Kindle Oasis).
Source: Amazon
