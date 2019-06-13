The Amphi will be the subject of a crowdfunding campaign beginning next month, which interested parties can be notified about by registering via the link below. It is hoped that a final product will be available next summer (Northern Hemisphere), priced between US$2,500 and $2,800. Buyers will also have the option of adding an environmental "MyGaya" sensor that collects data such as water temperature and salinity, then shares it with marine ecologists.