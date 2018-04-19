Last month, New Atlas took the opportunity to explore just some of Amsterdam's modern architectural highlights, taking in museums, apartment blocks, bridges and bicycle parks along the way. We've put together a gallery of what we saw in a city, perhaps the city, at the forefront of contemporary building design.

Though perhaps best known for the townhouses, merchants' mansions and picturesque bridges associated with its 17th century canals, the architecture of Amsterdam has taken on a new dimension in recent years. In the past two decades, Amsterdam has become a cradle to progressive, and sometimes challenging, modern architecture by some of Europe's most experimental architectural outfits – especially those from the Netherlands itself.

