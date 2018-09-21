Though they may look like a very silly exercise in adult cosplay, analogs have a very serious purpose. A real Mars suit would cost US$10 million dollars each, and under Earth gravity and other conditions would hardly be practical, so the analog astronauts use cheaper, simplified suits to practice the kind of tasks that future explorers will need to carry out on Mars. The idea, therefore, is to wear suits that are an analog or approximation of what it would be like to work in a real suit on the Red Planet.