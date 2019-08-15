The idea is more likely than you might think. These kinds of collisions happened all the time in the early days of the solar system, before the planets settled into their current stable orbits. It's been theorized that Earth was hit by a Mars-sized planetoid which created the Moon and gifted us most of our water. Mars' two moons are thought to have been born the same way, and some of Uranus' oddities could be explained by yet another cosmic collision.