Now, if you are going to fly round the world, or even long-haul every once in a while, you probably are interested in the Life 2's battery life. But let me cut this short: these probably aren't the headphones aren't for you. The active noise cancellation doesn't match the offerings of your more expensive offerings from the likes of Bose and Sony. No, I haven't tested this on a long-haul flight, but I have tested it on the next best thing: a rural bus to Chelmsford. And on that basis, I would characterize the noise cancelling of the Life 2 as a bonus rather than a core feature. It's a welcome addition. It helps. But it doesn't cut out the same degree of noise as top-performing models. If you're splashing that much cash on plane tickets, drop an extra hundred bigguns on top-notch noise cancelling.