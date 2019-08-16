Over the last century or so Antarctica has been shrinking at an alarming rate – and it's speeding up, with rates of ice loss tripling since 2012. As huge icebergs break away from the mainland, they tend to destabilize the remaining ice shelves, and it's now thought that a quarter of the glacier ice in West Antarctica is unstable. But once they drift away from the continent, what effects do the icebergs have on the climate as a whole?