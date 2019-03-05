Developed by scientists at the University of South Australia, the new patch features a 15 x 15 array of microneedles, each one just 700 microns in length. Loaded with both a vaccine and silver nanoparticles, those needles are made of a biocompatible water-soluble polymer (carboxymethylcellulose), which completely dissolves within one minute of application. As a result, the medication is delivered, and bacteria in that area of the skin are eradicated.