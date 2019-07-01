The AntiShanty starts life at the hitch as a basic aluminum-clad cargo box, ready to swallow up bikes, boards, camping supplies and other gear. It has a full-size lift-gate that swings up for easy loading and tie-downs inside to secure everything in place. The company shows the trailer independently loaded up with motorbikes, bicycles, an ATV and other gear. A roof rack doesn't appear practical or possible because of the moving roof, but gear racks and carriers can secure to the vertical beams along the sides, and a hitch receiver is there to hold hitch racks in back.