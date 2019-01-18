The Adapt-X is available in a variety of sizes and loading capacities, ranging from 4 by 8 feet up to 6 by 10 (1.2 by 2.4 meters up to 1.8 by 3), and from 1,659 lb up to 2,312 (753 to 1,049 kg). It's been available across Canada as of 2018, with a US launch scheduled for the second quarter of this year. Pricing starts at US$2,590.