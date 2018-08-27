So far, this sound like a dozen other geeky computer ventures of the time that sprang up and faded into history, but this changed radically when Jobs tried to sell the Apple I to Paul Terrell's The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California, one of the first personal computer stores in the world. Terrell bought 50 of them, but on the condition that the caseless boards were fully assembled – something that was rarely done with hobby computers in those days.