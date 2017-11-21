Visitor Center raises the roof on Apple's new HQView gallery - 7 images
Unless you're an Apple employee, you're very unlikely to set foot in Apple Park, the company's new headquarters. However, a Visitor Center recently opened to the public nearby that offers a view of the HQ, as well as a 3D augmented reality display that lets you virtually see inside.
While obviously not as impressive as Apple Park itself, the Visitor Center does have a similar aesthetic – both buildings were designed by Foster + Partners, after all – and some of the same materials, like terrazzo floors and stone walls were used in both. It's topped by a carbon fiber roof that cantilevers over its glazed facade.
Visitors are encouraged to check out an augmented reality display of the main building using iPads and a large 3D model. The display details the HQ's green design, including its natural ventilation and solar power array, which the firm says is among the world's largest. The augmented reality display also raises the roof to offer a peek inside the HQ's collaborative interior office layout.
The upper floor of the Visitor Center comprises a rooftop terrace that offers some seating and a glimpse of the HQ, while a tree-lined cafe is located back on ground floor and is surrounded by olive trees. The firm's full range of products is naturally up for sale too, as well as some exclusive merchandise.
Source: Apple