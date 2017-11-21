Unless you're an Apple employee, you're very unlikely to set foot in Apple Park , the company's new headquarters. However, a Visitor Center recently opened to the public nearby that offers a view of the HQ, as well as a 3D augmented reality display that lets you virtually see inside.

While obviously not as impressive as Apple Park itself, the Visitor Center does have a similar aesthetic – both buildings were designed by Foster + Partners, after all – and some of the same materials, like terrazzo floors and stone walls were used in both. It's topped by a carbon fiber roof that cantilevers over its glazed facade.