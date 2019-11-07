Photo awards shortlist highlights beauty of buildings big and small
The World Architecture Festival (WAF) has announced the 2019 Architectural Photography Awards shortlist. This year's selection consists of 24 stunning and varied architecture-themed images, including a New York City viewing point, a Shenzhen skyscraper, and a Danish museum that does the twist.
The WAF Architectural Photography Awards shortlist is split into six categories this year (up from four in previous years): Exterior, Interior, Sense of Place, Buildings in Use, Mobile, and Portfolio, each containing four photos. All of the photos will be exhibited at the WAF in Amsterdam between December 4 - 6, with an overall winner announced on the 6th.
This year's awards attracted 2,000 entries from 42 countries, with the highest proportion of photographers hailing from the UK, as was the case last year. In the Mobile category, there will be both a judges' choice winner and a public choice winner. You can cast your vote here if so inclined.
There are several familiar buildings this year, with the China Resources Tower, by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, a notable standout. This photograph, by Su Zhewei from China, is shortlisted in the Exterior category and shows the very top of the bullet-shaped skyscraper rising above the Shenzhen skyline.
This stunning shot by Romania's Laurian Ghinitoiu shows The Twist museum, by Bjarke Ingels Group, bridging a river that snakes through a dense forest in Norway's Kistefos Sculpture Park. It's shortlisted in the Sense of Place category.
Colombia's Joan Muñoz Arango captures Heatherwick Studio's New York City Hudson Yards viewing point Vessel here in striking black and white. The photo is shortlisted in the Buildings in Use category.
Head to the gallery to see each of the 24 amazing photographs shortlisted in the 2019 Architectural Photography Awards.
Source: World Architecture Festival