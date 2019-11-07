© 2019 New Atlas
Photo awards shortlist highlights beauty of buildings big and small

By Adam Williams
November 07, 2019
Marco de Groot from the Netherlands took this aerial photograph of the Camp Adventure Observation Tower in Gisselfeld Klosters Forest, Denmark, by EFFEK. It was entered into the Sense of Place category
Yi-Hsien Lee from Taiwan took this photograph of an office building in Tokyo. It was entered into the Buildings in Use category
Mohammad Almudhhi from Kuwait took this photograph of the Schmela Haus in Dusseldorf, Germany. It was entered into the Buildings in Use category
Laurian Ghinitoiu from Romania captured this shot of Skanderbeg Square, Tirana, Albania. It was entered into the Buildings in Use category
Joan Muñoz Arango from Colombia took this photograph of Heatherwick Studio's Vessel in New York City. It was entered into the Buildings in Use category
Marco Tagliarino from Italy took this photograph of Zaha Hadid's Generali Tower in Milan, Italy. It was entered into the Exterior category
Su Zhewei from China took this photograph of the China Resources Headquarters in Shenzhen, China, by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates. It was entered into the Exterior category
Laurian Ghinitoiu from Romania took this photograph of The Twist Museum, Norway, by Bjarke Ingels Group. It was entered into the Exterior category
Aurelien Chen from France took this shot of the Guardian Art Center in Beijing, China, by Büro Ole Scheeren. It was entered into the Exterior category
Thomas Knowles from the UK took this photo of the reflection of the main hall in a glass case at the Victoria and Albert Museum, London. It was entered into the Interior category
The Netherlands' Joris Hoogstede captured this shot of Grundtvig's Church in Copenhagen, Denmark by Peder Jensen-Klint. It was entered into the Interior category
He Zhenhuan from China took this photo of BingDing Wood Kiln Factory in Qiancheng village, China, by AZL Architect. It was entered into the Interior category
Vincent Wu from Hong Kong, China, took this photograph of Hill of the Buddha in Japan's Makomanai Takino Cemetery by Tadao Ando. It was entered into the Interior category
Jim Kostecky from the USA took this photograph of the Seoul City Wall Visitor Pavilion in Seoul, South Korea, by Jo Jinman Architects, on an iPhone SE. It was entered into the Mobile category
Vincent Wu from Hong Kong, China, took this photograph of the Hill of the Buddha, Makomanai Takino Cemetery in Japan by Tadao Ando with an iPhone 7. It was entered into the Mobile category
Tan Xiao from China took this photograph of Napavilions, Xi'an, China by Geoffrey von Oeyen, on an iPhone X. It was entered into the Mobile category
Tzu Chin Yu from Taiwan took this photograph of the Bathing Pavilion Tossols-Basil in Olot, Spain, by RCR Arquitectes, on a Samsung SM-G973F. It was entered into the Mobile category
Claire Tucker from the UK, took these photographs of Bairro da Bouça, Porto, Portugal by Álvaro Siza Vieira. They were entered into the Portfolio category
Zhang Yong from China took these photographs of Pingdingshan Farmhouse, Pingdingshan, Henang, China by TJAD Original Design Studio. They were entered into the Portfolio category
Inge Schuster from Denmark took these photographs of social housing in Cuba. They were entered into the Portfolio category
Laurian Ghinitoiu from Romania took these photographs of the GHI transformation project - part of the 'Cité du Grand Parc' in Bordeaux, France, by Lacaton & Vassal, Druot, Hutin. They were entered into the Portfolio category
Laurian Ghinitoiu from Romania took these photographs of the GHI transformation project - part of the 'Cité du Grand Parc' in Bordeaux, France, by Lacaton & Vassal, Druot, Hutin. They were entered into the Portfolio category
Laurian Ghinitoiu from Romania took this photograph of The Twist Museum in Norway by Bjarke Ingels Group. It was entered into the Sense of Place category
Laurian Ghinitoiu from Romania took this photograph of The Twist Museum in Norway by Bjarke Ingels Group. It was entered into the Sense of Place category
Inge Schuster from Denmark took this photo of the Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology in Portugal by Amanda Levete. It was entered into the Sense of Place category
Ma ChengRong from China took this photograph of housing in Irkutsk, Russia. It was entered into the Sense of Place category
Marco de Groot from the Netherlands took this aerial photograph of the Camp Adventure Observation Tower in Gisselfeld Klosters Forest, Denmark, by EFFEK. It was entered into the Sense of Place category
The World Architecture Festival (WAF) has announced the 2019 Architectural Photography Awards shortlist. This year's selection consists of 24 stunning and varied architecture-themed images, including a New York City viewing point, a Shenzhen skyscraper, and a Danish museum that does the twist.

The WAF Architectural Photography Awards shortlist is split into six categories this year (up from four in previous years): Exterior, Interior, Sense of Place, Buildings in Use, Mobile, and Portfolio, each containing four photos. All of the photos will be exhibited at the WAF in Amsterdam between December 4 - 6, with an overall winner announced on the 6th.

This year's awards attracted 2,000 entries from 42 countries, with the highest proportion of photographers hailing from the UK, as was the case last year. In the Mobile category, there will be both a judges' choice winner and a public choice winner. You can cast your vote here if so inclined.

There are several familiar buildings this year, with the China Resources Tower, by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, a notable standout. This photograph, by Su Zhewei from China, is shortlisted in the Exterior category and shows the very top of the bullet-shaped skyscraper rising above the Shenzhen skyline.

This stunning shot by Romania's Laurian Ghinitoiu shows The Twist museum, by Bjarke Ingels Group, bridging a river that snakes through a dense forest in Norway's Kistefos Sculpture Park. It's shortlisted in the Sense of Place category.

Colombia's Joan Muñoz Arango captures Heatherwick Studio's New York City Hudson Yards viewing point Vessel here in striking black and white. The photo is shortlisted in the Buildings in Use category.

Head to the gallery to see each of the 24 amazing photographs shortlisted in the 2019 Architectural Photography Awards.

Source: World Architecture Festival

