Architecture MasterPrize celebrates design triumphs from around the globe

By Adam Williams
November 08, 2021
The Arc, by Ibuku, is a stunning new gymnasium at the Green School in Bali that was constructed using bamboo. The project is one of the winners of this year's Architecture MasterPrize
Basic Coffee, by Office AIO, is located in Beijing, China, and involved renovating an old building into a coffee shop that plays with light and views to great effect. The project is a winner in the Hospitality section of the 2021 Architecture MasterPrize
The University of Miami School of Architecture Thomas P. Murphy Design Studio Building was designed by Arquitectonica and is defined by a vaulting roof and generous glazing that helps fill the interior with natural light. The project is a winner in the Educational Buildings category of the 2021 Architecture MasterPrize
The Taiyuan Fab Cinema was designed by X+Living and combines elements of a bookstore and cinema into a photogenic masterpiece. The project is a winner in the Other Interior Design category of the 2021 Architecture MasterPrize
Smart Design Studio's eponymous project transformed an old industrial building into a workspace for the Australian design practice. The project is a winner in the Commercial Architecture category of the 2021 Architecture MasterPrize
NCaved Residence, by Mold Architects, is a luxury home buried into a rugged Greek hillside. The project is a winner in the Residential Architecture - Single Family category of the 2021 Architecture MasterPrize
The Nancy and Rich Kinder Museum Building, Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, was designed by Steven Holl Architects and extends the art museum. The project is a winner in the Cultural Architecture category of the 2021 Architecture MasterPrize
Kö-Bogen II, by Ingenhoven Architects, is located in Düsseldorf and features Europe's largest green facade. The project is a winner in the Green Architecture category of the 2021 Architecture MasterPrize
JCD. Office Space, by China's JCD. Interior Design, has transformed an old residential building into office space. The project is a winner in the Workplaces category of the 2021 Architecture MasterPrize
Îlot Balmoral, by Provencher_Roy, is the new home of the National Film Board of Canada. The project is a winner in the Mixed Use Architecture category of the 2021 Architecture MasterPrize
Amant Art Campus, by SO - IL, is an arts campus spread across three blocks in Brooklyn, NYC. The project is a winner in the Cultural Architecture category of the 2021 Architecture MasterPrize
Apartment XVII is a tastefully furnished apartment renovation in Paris. The project is a winner in the Apartments Interior category of the 2021 Architecture MasterPrize
The Arc, by Ibuku, is a stunning new gymnasium at the Green School in Bali that was constructed using bamboo. The project is one of the winners of this year's Architecture MasterPrize
Zaha Hadid Architects' Eleftheria Square in Cyprus aims to reconnect the city's massive fortified walls and moat with the modern city nearby. The project is a winner in the Urban Design of the Year category of the 2021 Architecture MasterPrize
Atelier Brückner's interior design work on the Musée Atelier Audemars Piguet, by BIG, is the winner of the Interior Design of the Year category of the 2021 Architecture MasterPrize
Félix Michaud is the winner of the Interior Photographer of the Year category of the 2021 Architecture MasterPrize with this beautifully framed photo that uses shadow to great effect
Rafael Gamo is the winner of the Exterior Photographer of the Year category of the 2021 Architecture MasterPrize for this stunning shot of a scenic lakeside spot
The Heavy Duty Solar Canopy by Pvilion is the winner of the Architectural Product category of the 2021 Architecture MasterPrize
TURF Design Studio is the winner of the Landscape Design Firm of the Year category of the 2021 Architecture MasterPrize
Norm Architects is the winner of the Interior Design Firm of the Year category of the 2021 Architecture MasterPrize
Vo Trong Nghia Architects is the winner of the Architectural Design Firm of the Year category of the 2021 Architecture MasterPrize
The winners of the 2021 Architecture MasterPrize have been announced. This relatively lesser-known award highlights some superb projects from around the world, including a luxurious home buried into a Greek hillside and a mixed-use German building covered in over 30,000 hedges.

Now in its sixth year, the Architecture MasterPrize (AMP) was created by awards organizer Farmani Group to advance the appreciation and exposure of quality architectural design worldwide.

"We were blown away by the quality of AMP entries this year," says AMP Head of Communications, David Tera. "The level of ingenuity showcased in the projects was both impressive and inspiring. This year's winners have shown exceptional talent and have set a new benchmark for architectural design. The AMP jurors were pleased to see how many of the projects emphasized sustainability, offering solutions to our ever-changing world and environmental challenges, proving that innovative design goes beyond aesthetics."

We've chosen a few examples below and you can also hit the gallery to see a selection of this year's winners chosen by AMP.

NCaved Residence, by Mold Architects, is a luxury home buried into a rugged Greek hillside. The project is a winner in the Residential Architecture - Single Family category of the 2021 Architecture MasterPrize
NCaved Residence, by Mold Architects, is a luxury home buried into a rugged Greek hillside. The project is a winner in the Residential Architecture - Single Family category of the 2021 Architecture MasterPrize

The NCaved Residence, by Mold Architects, is a winner in the Residential Architecture – Single Family category. The enviable home has been carved into a rugged hillside in Greece and blends into its surroundings impressively well.

The home measures 360 sq m (roughly 3,800 sq ft) and its interior features an open layout that's filled with natural light thanks to generous glazing. Additionally, it's fronted by a large terrace and swimming pool, and is situated to frame excellent views of the nearby sea.

Kö-Bogen II, by Ingenhoven Architects, is located in Düsseldorf and features Europe's largest green facade. The project is a winner in the Green Architecture category of the 2021 Architecture MasterPrize
Kö-Bogen II, by Ingenhoven Architects, is located in Düsseldorf and features Europe's largest green facade. The project is a winner in the Green Architecture category of the 2021 Architecture MasterPrize

The Kö-Bogen II, by Ingenhoven Architects, is a winner in the Green Architecture category. The project transformed an area of inner-city Düsseldorf from gray to green with a mixed-use building that's covered in an incredible 8 km (5 miles) of hedges on its exterior, making it Europe's largest green facade.

The more-than 30,000 hedges were first grown in a nursery so that they could be delivered with fully developed roots. All that greenery is watered with a sensor-aided water supply system and it needs trimming three times a year.

Vo Trong Nghia Architects is the winner of the Architectural Design Firm of the Year category of the 2021 Architecture MasterPrize
Vo Trong Nghia Architects is the winner of the Architectural Design Firm of the Year category of the 2021 Architecture MasterPrize

Vietnam's Vo Trong Nghia Architects is the winner of the Architecture Firm of the Year award. The practice is a regular presence on our architecture pages and its overriding passion is to infuse its architecture with significant amounts of greenery, in a bid to re-green urban areas of its home country.

Notable projects that are well worth a look include its Ha Long Villa (pictured above), and Breathing House. Its work with bamboo is also extraordinary, such as the Casamia Community House.

Source: AMP

