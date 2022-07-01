© 2022 New Atlas
Architecture

Best of Britain: RIBA showcases UK's finest new buildings

By Adam Williams
July 01, 2022
100 Liverpool Street was designed by Hopkins Architects and is located in London. The project, which is one of 29 winners of the 2022 RIBA National Awards, involved redeveloping an existing building to make it more open, flexible and light-filled
Aisher House, Sevenoaks School was designed by Tim Ronalds Architects and is located in Kent. It creates a new boarding house for schoolboys that takes the form of three buildings so as to not overwhelm the existing architecture on the site
BFI Riverfront was designed by Carmody Groarke and is located in London. The project involved renovating the premises for the British Film Institute, exposing existing concrete beams and improving light and views
Creek House was designed by Seth Stein Architects and is located in Cornwall. It consists of a light-filled family home that juts out over a hillside
Forth Valley Campus was designed by Reiach and Hall Architects and is located in Scotland. It replaces a dilapidated 1960s building and provides a modern and light-filled interior layout
Guildford Crematorium was designed by Haverstock and is located in Guildford. It provides a beautiful secular space for mourners
Hackney New Primary School and 333 Kingsland Road was designed by Henley Halebrown and is located in London. The school takes the form of a sculptural pink building, with an affordable housing project nearby
Harris Academy, Sutton was designed by Architype and is located in London. The project is the largest school in the country to achieve the stringent Passivhaus green building standard
Hawley Wharf was designed by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris and is located in London. It involved the redevelopment of a neglected area next to the famous Camden Market
High Sunderland was designed by Loader Monteith and is located in Scotland. It involved the renovation and restoration of an architecturally important Modernist home that was originally created by Peter Womersley back in 1958
House at Lough Beg was designed by McGonigle McGrath and is located in Northern Ireland. It consists of a beautiful new house that has taken 10 years to design and build
Ibstock Place School Refectory was designed by Maccreanor Lavington and is located in London. It consists of a criss-cross glulam structure and timber ceiling designed to impress visitors
Kiln Place was designed by Peter Barber Architects and is located in London. It squeezed new rental homes that take their place remarkably well in such a constrained site
LB Southwark SILS3 was designed by Tim Ronalds Architects and is located in London. It provides a well-ventilated and calming school setting "to give students time out from mainstream education before they are ready to return"
Lovedon Fields was designed by John Pardey Architects and is located in Hampshire. It offers a mixture of much-needed housing in the rural area, some of which is affordable
Magdalene College Library was designed by Niall McLaughlin Architects and is located in Cambridge. The project serves as a college library that's built to last an impressive 400 years
Masters Field Development was designed by Niall McLaughlin Architects and is located in Oxford. It creates 228 new apartments that take their place very well on the outskirts of the city
Orchard Gardens, Elephant Park was designed by Panter Hudspith Architects and is located in London. The project takes up an entire city block and consists of 228 homes, plus retail and cultural spaces, wrapped around a communal garden
Quarry Studios was designed by Moxon Architects and is located in Scotland. It consists of a beautiful cafe and studio that fits in well with its rural surroundings on the edge of Cairngorms National Park
Sands End Arts and Community Centre was designed by Mæ Architects and is located in London. The project is a collaborative development comprising several new connected pavilions arranged around the existing disused Clancarty Lodge, a popular landmark that was refurbished as an exhibition space
St John's Church, Hackney was designed by Thomas Ford & Partners with John Pawson and is located in London. The project involved renovating a neo-classical Georgian parish church on the site, stripping away poorly realized decorations that had been added over the years
Suffolk Cottage was designed by Haysom Ward Miller Architects and is located in Bury St Edmunds. It turned an old-fashioned four-room laborer's cottage into a new family home
Surbiton Springs was designed by Surman Weston and is located in London. It consists of a new-build, two-story detached house defined by its eye-catching exterior
The Sutton Hoo tower was designed by Nissen Richards Studio and is located in Woodbridge. It creates an observation tower in the archeologically important site
The Alice Hawthorn was designed by De Matos Ryan and is located in Yorkshire. The project involved renovating an existing pub and giving it an energy efficient upgrade
The Fratry was designed by Feilden Fowles and is located in Carlisle. The project involved renovating a cathedral on the site and added a tasteful timber cafe
The Mitchell Building at Skinners' School was designed by Bell Phillips Architects and is located in Tunbridge Wells. It consists of an extension that aims to complement the school's 19th Century Gothic Revivalist style
The Parchment Works was designed by Will Gamble Architects and is located in Northamptonshire. It's an extension of a house that is built into the ruins of an existing house
Winsford Cottage Hospital was designed by Benjamin Beauchamp Architects and is located in Devon. The project involved renovating an old hospital building for the benefit of future generations
The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has revealed the winners of this year's National Awards. Consisting of 29 of the UK's finest new buildings, highlights include a superb house extended into some nearby ruins and the country's first Passivhaus-rated high school.

The number of 2022 RIBA National Awards winners is a significant decrease from last year's crop of 54, which is perhaps a reflection of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As is the case every year, most of the projects are situated in England, especially London, though there are also three in Scotland and just one in Northern Ireland. There are none from Wales.

"At a time when we need to bring people together and plan for a sustainable future, this year's RIBA National Award-winning buildings offer much hope," said RIBA President Simon Allford. "This is a powerful collection of buildings that show, despite the economic, political and social turmoil of the last few years, how great architecture can emerge even in challenging conditions.

"Retaining and reusing existing buildings is a crucial part of our low carbon future and I am really encouraged to see restoration and sensitive adaptation feature so prominently this year; with buildings acknowledging their history, the needs of the present and the potential of a dynamic future. It is particularly inspiring to see the UK's first secondary school to achieve 'Passivhaus' eco-accreditation amongst our winners – a benchmark for investment in sustainable education buildings."

In the coming weeks, these 29 architecture projects will be reduced to a shortlist, before the absolute best is selected to receive the most prestigious award in British architecture, the Stirling Prize, in October. We've highlighted a couple of our favorite projects below, but head to the gallery for a look at all the winners of the 2022 RIBA National Awards.

The Parchment Works was designed by Will Gamble Architects and is located in Northamptonshire. It's an extension of a house that is built into the ruins of an existing house

The Parchment Works, by Will Gamble Architects, is a stunning house extension in Northamptonshire, England. The project adds some living space to an architecturally important Victorian-era family home while incorporating the ruined walls of an adjacent historic parchment factory on the site.

The blending of old and new is expertly handled here and the firm made use of reclaimed and recycled materials to help ensure the new home extension fits into the old walls.

"The jury panel enjoyed the connections set up in the plan, for example, a long view from the front door leads right through the cellular rooms of the Victorian house to the light-filled living spaces and garden rooms beyond," said RIBA. "They enjoyed the rich variety of experiences available in such a small extension, where each room or external area connected to others offering many different ways to use this part of the house."

Harris Academy, Sutton was designed by Architype and is located in London. The project is the largest school in the country to achieve the stringent Passivhaus green building standard
Harris Academy, Sutton was designed by Architype and is located in London. The project is the largest school in the country to achieve the stringent Passivhaus green building standard

Harris Academy, Sutton comes courtesy of Architype and is located in South London. In addition to being the UK's first Passivhaus-certified high school, the impressively green project is also the largest Passivhaus school in the country.

It's situated on an awkward sloping site and was constructed using cross laminated timber, with a focus on air-tightness and insulation ensuring it requires very little energy to heat and cool. Daylight has also been maximized inside and the school layout is flexible to ensure that class sizes can shrink or grow, as required.

"Teachers observe that students are more alert, even at the end of long days owing to the biophilic design elements in the school's design which incorporate high quality, natural materials with extensive daylighting, comfortable temperatures and low CO2 levels," said RIBA. "The school also noted that there is an evident sense of pride among students, with university-style independent learning zones and meeting spaces that support the older students’ transition to further education."

Source: RIBA

