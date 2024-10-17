London's "flawless" new train network wins UK's top architecture prize

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has named London's Elizabeth Line rail transport network as the winner of the 2024 Stirling Prize, the UK's most prestigious architecture award. The judges lauded its remarkable engineering achievement and passenger-focused design.

Formerly named Crossrail but renamed in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Elizabeth Line was designed by Grimshaw, Maynard, Equation and AtkinsRéalis, and connects Reading and Heathrow to Essex and South East London, accommodating 700,000 passengers each weekday.

The rail line spans 62 miles (almost 100 km) of track and 26 miles (42 km) of tunnels, and its construction uncovered many historical artefacts, including everything from a Tudor bowling ball to a 55-million-year-old woolly mammoth. Approximately 6 million tonnes (6.6 million US tons) of earth was excavated to create room for the network's tunnels, which was then transported and repurposed to create a new nature reserve in Essex.

Curving fluid lines allow passengers easy access between platforms and are designed to subtly point the way to different parts of the stations, along with lighting that shifts between cooler and warmer tones, helping to take the stress out of the daily commute. Not everyone is a fan, however, and as the BBC reported, passengers have complained of overcrowding, delays, and even injuries. Not to mention it arrived years late and significantly over budget – still, RIBA's current president describes it as "flawless."

"The Elizabeth Line is a triumph in architect-led collaboration, offering a flawless, efficient, beautifully choreographed solution to inner-city transport," says Muyiwa Oki, RIBA President and Jury Chair. "It's an uncluttered canvas that incorporates a slick suite of architectural components to create a consistent, line-wide identity – through which thousands of daily passengers navigate with ease.

"Descending into the colossal network of tunnels feels like entering a portal to the future, where the typical commuter chaos is transformed into an effortless experience. This is architecture of the digital age – a vast scheme that utilizes cutting-edge technology to create distinctive spatial characteristics and experiences. It rewrites the rules of accessible public transport, and sets a bold new standard for civic infrastructure, opening up the network and by extension, London, to everyone."

The Elizabeth Line is the 28th annual winner of the RIBA Stirling Prize. The winner was announced during a special ceremony on October 16 in London.

