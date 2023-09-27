3D printer makes fast and affordable delivery of post office

Though a lot of 3D-printed architecture we see nowadays involves the creation of relatively high-end housing, this recently completed post office in India offers a reminder of the technology's potential to produce low-cost buildings within a short time frame.

The post office is hailed as the first of its kind in the world by 3D-printer manufacturer COBOD, which provided the BOD2 3D printer, a model that was also used to build the massive luxury horse barn and Europe's first 3D-printed two-story house. According to the firm's press release, the project's 43-day build time contrasts very favorably with the expected duration for traditional construction methods, therefore lowering costs too.

"The 1,021 sq ft (94,9 sq m) building was begun in March 2023 and executed in just 43 days, two days ahead of schedule. Using conventional methods, [construction firm] L&T estimates it would have taken approx. 8 months.

"According to L&T it is estimated to have cost INR2.6 million (US$31,200), about 40% lower than what the cost would have been if conventional construction had been used."

The build process itself was very similar to previous 3D-printed projects we've reported on and involved the printer extruding a cement-like mixture out of a nozzle in layers, following a pre-programmed blueprint and building up the basic shell of the structure. Once the robot had done its work, human builders then came in and finished off the rest – including the roof, windows, door, and any wiring and plumbing required.

The post office is now open for business in Bengaluru, southwest India.

