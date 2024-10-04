3D-printed Walmart extension set to revolutionize US retail

Until now, most North American 3D-printed architecture we've seen has been focused on housing or research projects. However, the burgeoning technology has come to the retail sector in a big way with a new 3D-printed extension for Walmart.

The Walmart extension is being built in Athens, Tennessee, by Alquist 3D. It will serve as some sort of warehouse-style area rather than a retail store and will be used to enhance Walmart's existing online pickup and delivery service.

The actual printing part of the project is already complete. The building measures roughly 8,000 sq ft (743 sq m) and reaches a height of 20 ft (6 m), making it one of the world's largest 3D-printed structures. To put it into perspective, the largest we know about is the 10,100 sq ft (almost 940 sq m) horse barn in Florida, but most 3D-printed projects are far smaller.

According to Modern Retail, the printing process took 45 days. The structure was printed on-site with Alquist's own 3D printer and involved extruding a cement-like mixture out of a nozzle in layers to build up the basic structure of the building. As of writing, human builders are currently at work finishing the wiring, plumbing, a roof, and whatever else is needed. Jarrett Gross of the blog Automate Construction has a good overview of the project on his YouTube channel.

"The project has offered invaluable insights for the Alquist 3D team," says the firm. "Key lessons include the importance of managing material temperatures during summer, achieving faster print times, and successfully constructing vertical structures up to 20 feet [6 m]—a first for the company. Collaboration with students from Aims Community College has also proven to be an effective training pathway for future projects. The experience gained from this project will be crucial in future endeavors, including residential and commercial construction, as well as potential infrastructure projects. The company views this commercial endeavor as a strategic move that will not only advance its construction capabilities but also contribute to addressing larger societal challenges, such as the housing crisis."

Looking to the future, Alquist has already agreed to work on a second 3D-printed building with Walmart in the near future, though we've no word yet on whether that's another warehouse-style structure or a retail store. Either way, the potential implications of a retail giant like Walmart embracing 3D-printed architecture are significant and could result in many more 3D-printed buildings throughout the US.

Elsewhere in the country there are other leaps taking place in robotic construction too, including Icon's Wolf Ranch and El Cosmico.

