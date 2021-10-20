Ambitious supertall tower turns skyscraper design on its head

British/Ghanian architect Sir David Adjaye's firm has revealed plans for a very ambitious new skyscraper for New York City. Named Affirmation Tower, it's slated to become one of the Western Hemisphere's tallest buildings and will feature a striking cantilevering design that looks a little like an upside down skyscraper.

Details on the project are still light at this early stage and we've no confirmation yet that Affirmation Tower is definitely going ahead. Assuming it does though, it will rise on a prominent Manhattan plot just a block away from the Hudson Yards mega project and the High Line.

The skyscraper's overall form will be made up of a series of blocky sections stacked on top of each other, creating a stepped profile that appears to increase in width as it rises. It will reach a very impressive height of 1,663 ft (506 m) and though described in the press release as the Western Hemisphere's tallest building, that honor will actually remain with the One World Trade Center, which reaches a height of 1,791 ft (546 m). Still, Affirmation Tower is certainly no slouch in the height stakes and will be the west's second-tallest skyscraper and 11th in the world's-tallest list, as of writing. It will include commercial office space, as well as two hotels, the headquarters of the NAACP, an observation deck, and a skating rink.

Affirmation Tower will feature a stepped design made up of cantilevered sections Adjaye Associates

The project also involves the Peebles Corporation, McKissack & McKissack, Exact Capital, and Steven Witkoff. Since winning the RIBA Gold Medal in late 2020, Adjaye Associates has had a very busy period, unveiling plans for 101 hospitals, a mud library, and a luxury collaboration with Aston Martin.

Source: Adjaye Associates