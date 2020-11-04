Luxury NYC apartments come with a special edition Aston Martin DBX

Following his recent RIBA Gold Medal win, Sir David Adjaye has joined forces with British automotive giant Aston Martin to design five luxury homes in Adjaye's New York City skyscraper, 130 William. They offer plush interiors with a heavy automotive influence – plus each comes with a special edition Aston Martin DBX and the option to include a racing simulation room.

130 William is a luxury residential skyscraper that's nearing completion in Manhattan and reaches a height of 800 ft (244 m). The tower is finished in a custom hand-cast stone facade with bronze detailing that recalls the golden age of NYC skyscraper design.

"Adjaye is responsible for the holistic vision of 130 William, designing its iconic exterior architecture, as well as all of the building's interiors which includes 242 residences, over 20,000 sq ft [roughly 1,800 sq m] of amenities, and a new plaza park," says Aston Martin.

"The building stands approximately 800 ft tall (244 m), and at 66 stories makes a bold architectural statement set against the Manhattan skyline. Adjaye was inspired to craft a building that embraces New York's history of masonry architecture. It features a custom hand-cast facade with refined bronze detailing, a contemporary interpretation of the stonework that characterized classic Manhattan architecture. Another signature feature is the silhouette of rhythmic, large-scale arched windows that draw inspiration from the beloved lofts that once populated the area."

130 William reaches a maximum height of 800 ft (244 m) Aston Martin

The five Aston Martin and Adjaye-designed homes are located on the 59th and 60th floors of the tower. Residents will exit the elevator to find an interior decor that riffs on Aston Martin's signature crosshatch pattern.

The homes are arranged around the living and dining area, which boast generous glazing and views of the city. Large balconies span each apartment's length and the residences are furnished with the Aston Martin Home Collection by Formitalia, with every piece made in Italy from materials like Nero Marquina marble and Italian oak.

In the two and three bedroom homes, Aston Martin offers the option of turning a spare bedroom into an office, complete with an Eames chair. Alternatively, you can instead make the spare room into a racing simulator room. Aston Martin Design worked with Curv Racing Simulators to create what it calls the ultimate in luxury home racing simulators.

130 William's Aston Martin-designed apartments include a large living and dining area with generous glazing, offering views of the city Aston Martin

For those who would prefer to drive around in the real thing, the Aston Martin DBX SUV thrown in with each apartment was specially designed with Adjaye.

"The 130 William Adjaye Special Edition Aston Martin DBX marks the first time that Aston Martin has collaborated with an architect on the custom fit out of one of their signature vehicles," adds the firm. "Evoking the materials, textures and atmosphere of 130 William, Adjaye worked with Aston Martin to ensure the DBX's highly crafted interiors and custom paintwork have a strong synergy with the building's architecture.

The DBX Special Edition marks the debut of real stone accents, with Grey 'Pietra D'Avola' marble inlays matched with Satin Walnut wood. Aston Martin's traditional hand-stitched leather includes Parliament Green trim and steering wheel from Aston Martin's in-house customization service, 'Q by Aston Martin,' matching the walls of the simulator room option, and deep, multi-layered paintwork in a Q by Aston Martin bespoke color inspired by 130 William's exterior, complete with subtle hints of green. The interior includes carved solid walnut trim, with Q by Aston Martin Parliament Green leatherwork and details in bronze, black anodized aluminum and real stone."

Buyers of an Aston Martin-designed apartment in 130 William will also receive a special edition Aston Martin DBX Aston Martin

If you're in the market for a new Manhattan pad and like the look of the Aston Martin-designed apartments, prices start at US$3.9 million, rising up to $11.5 million for a penthouse suite. Aston Martin is increasingly active in architectural design at the moment and also recently revealed a car-themed home to go along with its Miami high-rise apartments.

Source: Aston Martin