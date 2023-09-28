Sleep like an ogre in Airbnb's Shrek Swamp

If you've ever wanted to stay in a hovel that's home to an antisocial green ogre – and, let's face it, who hasn't? – now might finally be your chance. Airbnb has recreated the swampy home from the Shrek movies in the Scottish Highlands.

For those unfamiliar with Shrek, the first movie was released in 2001 and followed the story of the eponymous hero as he and his friend Donkey set off on a quest to clear his swamp of unwanted visitors. The idea behind the Airbnb creation is that all is well in the swamp now and Donkey is "swamp sitting" while its owner is away.

"Once upon a time, a very chatty donkey agreed to swamp-sit for Shrek," explained Airbnb. "Before he hits the road again, Donkey is inviting guests near and far, far away to sleep like an ogre in Shrek's Swamp, only on Airbnb. Located among the hills of the Scottish Highlands, Shrek's Swamp is a stumpy, secluded haven fit for a solitude-seeking ogre – and for the first time ever, a handful of his biggest fans."

A chunk of Scotland's Ardverikie Estate has been turned into authentic-looking swampland. It includes a large grass- and moss-covered "treehouse" with windows cut into it and a door. There's even a replica outhouse too, though this is purely for decoration, which is probably for the best. The real bathroom is a short distance away.

Shrek’s Swamp's interior contains a dining table and chairs, as well as a cozy fireplace Alix McIntosh

Inside, the dwelling looks a bit snug for an ogre but should fit three humans with no issue. The furniture is made from wood and consists of two beds (one of which is hidden behind a curtain), some seating and a dining table, plus "earwax candles" and a cozy looking fireplace. The floor is just simple dirt.

Those who'd like to spend a night or two can attempt to book a stay from October 13. It's free of charge, but it seems to be a situation of first come, first served. Airbnb is keen to stress it's not a contest so visitors must make their own way to the Scottish Highlands.

Shrek's Swamp is just the latest in a series of wacky promotional dwellings by Airbnb, including a Bee House, a night at the Phantom of the Opera and a large potato.

Source: Airbnb