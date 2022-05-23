© 2022 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

"Air bee and bee" lets visitors sleep to the buzz of a million bees

By Adam Williams
May 23, 2022
"Air bee and bee" lets visitor...
The Wonder Bee & Bee's interior is very small and simple, and contains no kitchen or bathroom
The Wonder Bee & Bee's interior is very small and simple, and contains no kitchen or bathroom
View 5 Images
The Wonder Bee & Bee was constructed by 17 volunteers and consists of fir and birch wood, and glazing
1/5
The Wonder Bee & Bee was constructed by 17 volunteers and consists of fir and birch wood, and glazing
The Wonder Bee & Bee is located near the southern Italian village of Grottole
2/5
The Wonder Bee & Bee is located near the southern Italian village of Grottole
The Wonder Bee & Bee's interior is very small and simple, and contains no kitchen or bathroom
3/5
The Wonder Bee & Bee's interior is very small and simple, and contains no kitchen or bathroom
The Wonder Bee & Bee's interior features a specially constructed box in the ceiling showing a hive and the bees at work
4/5
The Wonder Bee & Bee's interior features a specially constructed box in the ceiling showing a hive and the bees at work
The Wonder Bee & Bee cost US$17,000 to create, which was raised by crowdfunding
5/5
The Wonder Bee & Bee cost US$17,000 to create, which was raised by crowdfunding
View gallery - 5 images

In an effort to create some buzz for the recent World Bee Day on May 20, Italian beekeeper Rocco Filomeno has built a wonderfully whimsical "Air bee and bee" tiny house-style dwelling. Installed in an olive garden in rural Italy, the basic-but-novel shelter lets visitors sleep among the bees, thanks to a beehive integrated into its ceiling.

The Wonder Bee & Bee is located near the southern Italian village of Grottole. It cost US$17,000 to create, which was raised through crowdfunding, and was constructed with the help of 17 volunteers.

Structurally, it consists of fir and birch wood, as well as glazing, and contains a total of nine apiaries integrated into its exterior.

Its interior is very simple. We've no word on its exact measurements but it features just one room, on one level, with two single beds and some storage space, plus a sink and a pitcher of water – and that's it. However, while it lacks many home comforts, its specially constructed beehive in the ceiling is a definite plus and allows visitors to watch thousands of bees.

The Wonder Bee & Bee was constructed by 17 volunteers and consists of fir and birch wood, and glazing
The Wonder Bee & Bee was constructed by 17 volunteers and consists of fir and birch wood, and glazing

In all there are an estimated one million bees living in the home, says Airbnb, which must make a bit of a racket. While we did wonder if guests would need to pack earplugs to get some shut-eye, it's apparently a very soothing sound to some.

Since there's no kitchen or even a bathroom in there, visitors will need to make use of a restroom in a nearby cottage when nature calls, while a camping shower is hanging from an olive tree outside. Instead of a fridge, there's a cool bag with ice available.

If you'd like to spend a night there yourself, the Wonder Bee & Bee is up for rent now on Airbnb. Part of the package includes foods like strawberries, homemade biscuits and, of course, local honey, as well as informative talks about bees. Proceeds are being donated to bee conservation efforts by a local NGO.

Source: Airbnb

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintHouseHomeBeesAirbnb
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!