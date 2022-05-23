"Air bee and bee" lets visitors sleep to the buzz of a million bees

In an effort to create some buzz for the recent World Bee Day on May 20, Italian beekeeper Rocco Filomeno has built a wonderfully whimsical "Air bee and bee" tiny house-style dwelling. Installed in an olive garden in rural Italy, the basic-but-novel shelter lets visitors sleep among the bees, thanks to a beehive integrated into its ceiling.

The Wonder Bee & Bee is located near the southern Italian village of Grottole. It cost US$17,000 to create, which was raised through crowdfunding, and was constructed with the help of 17 volunteers.

Structurally, it consists of fir and birch wood, as well as glazing, and contains a total of nine apiaries integrated into its exterior.

Its interior is very simple. We've no word on its exact measurements but it features just one room, on one level, with two single beds and some storage space, plus a sink and a pitcher of water – and that's it. However, while it lacks many home comforts, its specially constructed beehive in the ceiling is a definite plus and allows visitors to watch thousands of bees.

The Wonder Bee & Bee was constructed by 17 volunteers and consists of fir and birch wood, and glazing Airbnb

In all there are an estimated one million bees living in the home, says Airbnb, which must make a bit of a racket. While we did wonder if guests would need to pack earplugs to get some shut-eye, it's apparently a very soothing sound to some.

Since there's no kitchen or even a bathroom in there, visitors will need to make use of a restroom in a nearby cottage when nature calls, while a camping shower is hanging from an olive tree outside. Instead of a fridge, there's a cool bag with ice available.

If you'd like to spend a night there yourself, the Wonder Bee & Bee is up for rent now on Airbnb. Part of the package includes foods like strawberries, homemade biscuits and, of course, local honey, as well as informative talks about bees. Proceeds are being donated to bee conservation efforts by a local NGO.

Source: Airbnb