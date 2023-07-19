World's largest sundial pulls double duty as sustainable powerhouse

Plans have been revealed for an unusual new artwork and events space in Houston, Texas. Described as the worlds largest freestanding sundial by architect and artist Riccardo Mariano, the arch-shaped structure will be covered in solar panels, generating electricity for the local community.

The Arco del Tiempo (Arch of Time) is envisioned as a permanent artistic installation and will be built in Houston's East End, as part of a larger development effort in the area. It's being managed by the Land Art Generator Initiative, which hopes to accelerate the transition to a post-carbon economy by producing renewable energy infrastructure that adds value to public spaces.

Though hailed as the world's largest free-standing sundial, the project does arguably have competition from the Sun Tower, depending on your definition of a sundial, plus there's the non-freestanding Guinness World Record holder in Italy. Either way, it'll certainly be a considerable size, with a width of 164 ft (almost 50 m) and a height of 100 ft (30 m). Its steel framework will support a rainwater collection system to irrigate the local greenery, while its solar panels will measure 21,500 sq ft (roughly 2,000 sq m) and produce an estimated 400 MWh of energy each year. This will be used to provide power to a nearby cultural hub.

The Arco del Tiempo will be used to host public events Riccardo Mariano

In addition to its use as a sundial and solar power plant, the Arco del Tiempo will host events such as musical performances too.

"Tracing the path of the sun across the sky, Arco del Tiempo is both a monumental sculpture and a place for locals and visitors to meet, linger, experience, and perform," explained the press release. "The arch is also an interactive time-measuring device that works by beaming sunlight onto the ground plane of Guadalupe Plaza Park. Each beam of light is singularly composed throughout the seasons and the hours of the day by the geometry of the artwork, which reflects the unique sun path of Houston.

"The arch will improve the balance of the Earth's climate through the clean energy it produces and more than pay back its embodied carbon footprint. Over its lifetime, the artwork will generate more than 12 million kilowatt-hours of clean, renewable energy – the equivalent of removing 8,500 metric tons [around 9,370 US tons] of carbon dioxide."

The Arco del Tiempo is expected to be completed sometime in 2024.

Sources: Riccardo Mariano, Land Art Generator