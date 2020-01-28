International photography contest exposes stunning architecture

Each year, the UK's Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) holds a competition named the Art of Building to highlight the best digital photography of the built environment. Photographers from over 100 countries entered this year and these were eventually whittled down to just two winners: one chosen by judges and another by popular vote.

The Art of Building Judges Prize was awarded to Spaniard Pedro Luis Ajuriaguerra Saiz, who captured Santiago Calatrava's Valencia science museum Hemisfèric beautifully with the above shot. The photo, appropriately titled Fish, makes use of the building's reflection to lend it the appearance of some kind of strange fish.

"Due to the reflection of the water at night, the architecture of the buildings shows us the figure of a fish, perhaps prehistoric with its heart still alive," says the photographer.

The Public Choice Award went to Alexandr Bormotin. The Russian's striking image of a new underground train station in Moscow, shown above, won over 30 percent of the public vote share.

"The new Moscow metro station is made in a futuristic style," says the photographer. Both of the winners picked up £1,500 (around US$1,950 ) in prize money.

Skywards was taken on a Nikon D750 in Czech Republic. "The House of the Black Madonna is a cubist building in the 'Old Town' area of Prague, Czech Republic," says the photographer. "The building was designed and built between 1911 and 1912. Josef Gocár built the house as the first example of cubist architecture in Prague, and it remains probably the most celebrated" Debdatta Chakraborty

There were also 10 runners-up, including the photo above by India's Debdatta Chakraborty named Skywards.

"So many images managed to create a sense of mood and place, it was a delight to judge the competition," adds Caroline Gumble, Chief Executive at the CIOB. "The winning photographs both show the beauty and harmony in great architecture and is a reminder of the impact on our emotions and well-being that well-designed buildings can achieve."

