Yacht-inspired luxury tower makes a splash in Miami

Construction recently began on a new tower by AS+GG (Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill), the firm behind the Jeddah Tower. Named Una Residences, it will have an unusual nautical-inspired design and provide well-heeled residents with luxurious apartments on Miami's waterfront.

Una Residences is located in Miami's Brickell neighborhood. The building will rise to a total height of 579 ft (176 m) and is inspired by Italian yacht maker Riva's yachts, both in terms of its exterior and interior design.

"Una's subtly undulating surface and strong silhouette stands proud at the water's edge," says Adrian Smith Design Partner, AS+GG." We drew inspiration from the elegant shape and opulent materials used in classic yacht design – particularly the beautifully lacquered wood, exposed materials, and stainless-steel connections found on the Italian-made yacht, the Riva. Carefully crafted and detailed and meticulously designed, it is elegant and relaxing. Its primary goal is to relate well and add to the beauty of Miami and the wonderful lifestyle this city is so well known for."

Una Residences will comprise 47 floors and contain 135 apartments boasting views of Biscayne Bay, as well as the Atlantic Ocean and Miami skyline. The homes will range from two to five bedrooms, plus two ultra-exclusive penthouse suites that each boast a private pool. If you'd like to snag a pad for yourself, they are priced from US$1.9 to $7.4 million, with the penthouse suites fetching up to $21.6 million, which is roughly in line with Zaha Hadid's One Thousand Museum, also in Miami.

Una Residences is due to be completed in 2023 OXO Group/Cain International

For that kind of eye-watering expense, you'll get floor-to-ceiling windows, large outdoor terraces, luxury interiors with high-end materials, and amenities that include three swimming pools, a fitness center, spa, children's area, a media room, and 24-hour concierge service. Residents will also receive access to the exclusive Grand Bay Club nearby.

The building is slated for completion in 2023 and is being developed by OKO Group and Cain International. Enea Landscape Architecture will also be handling landscaping duties.

Sources: AS+GG, Una Residences