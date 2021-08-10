© 2021 New Atlas
BIG does the twist with DNA-inspired observation tower

By Adam Williams
August 10, 2021
Marsk Tower's overall form is inspired by DNA's double helix
Marsk Tower rises to a height of 25 m (82 ft)
Marsk Tower is made from Corten steel, lending it a very distinctive rusted look
Marsk Tower is part of the Marsk Camp, which is a picturesque glamping site in Denmark
Marsk Tower's foundation weighs 250 tons, while its steel structure weighs roughly 300 tons
Marsk Tower consists of 141 steps ascending and 131 descending, though an elevator will also be installed for access soon
Marsk Tower offers views as far as 18.2 km (11.3 miles) on a good day, says BIG
Commissioned to create an eye-catching new landmark that will entice tourists to a picturesque vacation site in Hjemsted, Denmark, high-profile firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) has duly obliged with the twisting Marsk Tower. The observation tower offers views of the stunning surrounding landscape, including some UNESCO World Heritage-listed marshland nearby.

The Marsk Tower (aka Marsk Watchtower) is part of the Marsk Camp glamping and motorhome destination, and brings to mind Heatherwick Studio's Vessel in New York City.

The observation tower's overall form is inspired by DNA's double helix, and is defined by a pair of staircases consisting of stacked steps. These include 141 ascending steps and another 131 descending steps (an elevator will also be installed for disabled access within a few months). The idea behind the twisting form is that it's meant to offer visitors the opportunity to enjoy views from multiple perspectives as they go up and down. According to BIG, the view from the top is superb and stretches as far as 18.2 km (11.3 miles) on a clear day, taking in the Wadden Sea National Park.

Marsk Tower is made from Corten steel, lending it a very distinctive rusted look
The tower rises to a maximum height of 25 m (82 ft). Structurally, it consists of Corten steel, lending it a very distinctive rusted appearance. It increases in diameter from 6.2 m (20 ft) at the bottom to 12.7 m (41 ft) at the top. The foundation for the tower weighs 250 tons (227 tonnes), while its steel structure is a considerable 300 tons (272 tonnes).

Marsk Tower opened to the public a few weeks ago. BIG is certainly busy as of late – the firm recently announced its Mars base, and is nearing completion on The Plus furniture factory/hiker's destination and The Spiral skyscraper.

Sources: BIG, Marsk Camp

Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

