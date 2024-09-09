Enormous skyscraper confirmed as world's next second-tallest building

Back in January, plans were revealed for a skyscraper in Dubai that could potentially become the world's new second-tallest building. Now it has been confirmed that the project is going ahead, and the massive tower will soar to an impressive height of 725 m (2,378 ft).

The skyscraper is named the Burj Azizi, which is a reference to the firm in charge of the project, Azizi Developments (Burj is Arabic for Tower). Its height puts it firmly in the world's second-tallest position after the 828-m (2,121-ft)-tall Burj Khalifa, although as usual with these world's tallest rankings, it's slightly more complicated than that. If the Jeddah Tower or rumored mile-high skyscraper actually materialize in the meantime, it could potentially be knocked down a place or two, though that's unlikely.

The 131-floor tower will feature a glazed exterior made up of multiple rectangular forms. It will host a "Seven Star" hotel inspired by seven different cultural themes, alongside high-end residences that will include penthouses, apartments, and vacation homes.

Elsewhere inside will be the world's highest nightclub, the world's highest restaurant and the world's highest observation deck. Naturally, there will also be amenities including wellness centers, swimming pools, saunas, cinemas, gyms, and more.

The Burj Azizi will consist of 131 floors, which will contain hotel space, retail space, and plush apartments and residences Azizi Developments

"Our investment in Burj Azizi, surpassing AED6 billion [roughly US$1.6 billion] represents more than just the creation of an iconic structure it is a commitment to transforming Sheikh Zayed Road and elevating Dubai's skyline to new, unparalleled heights," said Mirwais Azizi, Founder & Chairman of Azizi Developments.

"Burj Azizi is not merely about its towering stature or prime location and with its innovative design and cutting-edge technology, this tower will offer ultra-luxury residences, a unique vertical shopping mall, the world’s highest observation deck, and a wealth of amenities and dining experiences, all set at extraordinary elevations."

The Burj Azizi is expected to be completed by 2028, which is a pretty ambitious timeline. Sales of residences will commence in February 2025. There's no word on price, but these will definitely not be affordable starter homes.

Source: Azizi Developments