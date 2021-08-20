Singapore skyscrapers to be linked by amenities-packed skybridge

CapitaLand, the developer of the incredible "horizontal skyscraper," has revealed a new collaboration with high-profile firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) to design a cluster of towers in Singapore. The four buildings will include a luxury hotel and plush residences, with an amenities-packed skybridge connecting the tallest two.

The project, which also involves City Developments Limited, DP Architects and Ramboll Studio Dreiseitl, is named CanningHill Piers, referencing its choice location overlooking the Singapore River, the Marina Bay and Fort Canning Hill.

The four towers will be based on top of a two-story podium with a courtyard at its center. The two tallest buildings will be residential skyscrapers and will be joined together by the skybridge, while the two smaller towers will contain a luxury hotel and serviced residences, respectively.

The basic design of the four towers is relatively unassuming, though their facades are pulled back at various points to reveal green terraces. There will also be a sky garden and extensive landscaping surrounding the project.

CanningHill Piers will consist of four towers, with the tallest two being residential towers linked by a skybridge CapitaLand

"At 180 m [590 ft] the 48-story residential tower facing the riverside will be the tallest residential development along the Singapore River, while the 24-storey residential tower overlooking Fort Canning Hill stands at 100 m [328 ft]," explains CapitaLand. "Housing a total of 696 units, the two residential towers are connected by an iconic sky bridge on Level 24, filled with a wide range of lifestyle facilities such as the Sky Gym, Infinity Lap Pool, Sky Gourmet, Flexi Lounge and Function Room offering unobstructed views of Fort Canning Hill, Singapore River, the Central Business District, Marina Bay and beyond."

Other amenities will include an outdoor jogging track, a climbing wall and a children's play area, plus an exclusive resident's club.

We've no word yet on how much the apartments will actually set you back, but it certainly won't be cheap. Units will range from one-bedroom to five-bedroom residences, suites, and even a co-called Super Penthouse – because a regular penthouse just isn't luxurious enough, apparently.

The project is expected to be completed in 2025 and is actually the second collaboration between BIG and CapitaLand. The first, which is a greenery packed office tower called CapitaSpring, is due for completion in downtown Singapore very soon.

Source: CapitaLand