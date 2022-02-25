Singapore skyscraper creates lush green oasis in the sky

Rising to a height of 280 m (918 ft) over Singapore, CapitaSpring is an eye-catching new skyscraper designed by high-profile firms Bjarke Ingels Group and Carlo Ratti Associati. The tower is defined by an aluminum facade that has several openings which reveal the large amount of lush greenery growing inside.

CapitaSpring was developed by CapitaLand, which is the firm that also developed the amazing "horizontal skyscraper" in China. It consists of 51 floors, most of which are taken up by office or residential space, with some retail and restaurants on the lower floors too. However, a good chunk of floorspace is also given over to its greenery, including a so-called "Green Oasis" walkway open to the public that's filled with plants, as well as offering numerous exercise opportunities for visitors. Furthermore, the skyscraper is topped by a rooftop farm and Singapore's highest public observation point.

"Nestled between CapitaSpring's office and serviced residence components, at 100 m [328 ft] above ground, is the Green Oasis," explained CapitaLand. "The expansive spiraling botanical promenade from levels 17 to 20 spans a total height of 35 m [114 ft], equivalent to 10 stories of a typical apartment tower. Besides being home to over 38,000 plants, the Green Oasis offers a variety of work-live-play amenities such as an amphitheater, a yoga alcove, jungle gyms, ideation nests, work pods and a café."

"The development's rich biodiversity comprises more than 80,000 plants from over 130 different species, with more than 60 percent being native plants," the company added. "These plants have been carefully selected for their ability to flourish in Singapore's tropical weather and humidity conditions, and thrive at high levels."

The interior layout encourages office workers to enjoy the greenery and the view over Singapore, and there are multiple seating areas with power points installed for staff to get work done away from the office. Particular attention has been paid to maximizing natural ventilation to ensure a comfortable temperature inside. Cool air is also recycled from air-conditioned office spaces and water from the building's air-conditioners is harvested for non-drinking use.

Other notable tech includes facial recognition systems, a 5G mobile internet connection, high-speed elevators that can recover some energy during use and cleaning robots. There are four electric vehicle parking lots, two of which are equipped with direct 50-kW fast chargers.

CapitaSpring joins a large number of greenery covered buildings throughout Singapore, including the Oasia Hotel Downtown and Heatherwick Studio's Eden.

Source: CapitaLand