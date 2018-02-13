Italy's Carlo Ratti Associates (CRA) and Danish firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) have collaborated on an interesting new skyscraper currently under construction in Singapore. Rising to 280 m (918 ft) the building will be jam-packed with greenery, and feature trees jutting out of its facade.







Greenery-covered towers are very popular with architects and developers at the moment (such as the Agora Garden Tower and Trudo Vertical Forest, for example). In this case, the trees are being used to offer a pleasant environment for the mixed-use office building's residents and workers, rather than there being any sustainable angle.

Visitors will enjoy access to a public plaza and park, while covered passages will converge at what's been dubbed the City Room, a 19 m (62 ft)-high open space at the foot of the tower. Lower floors will be given over to 299 residential units as well as retail and restaurants in the podium.

The big draw though is an indoor park taking up four floors, called the Green Oasis. It will include a spiralling walkway offering views of the tower's interior and Singapore's landscape. Treetop shelters and hammocks will be available, as well as a café.

The Green Oasis will act as a buffer between the residences beneath it and lots of office space above. The building will also be topped by a rooftop garden.

CRA and BIG's press releases make mention of some fancy technology slated for the project, including sensors, Internet of Things-connected gadgets, and AI, but as of writing we've not been able to glean any more information on exactly what it will entail. We expect that more information on this, as well as the novel facade, will be revealed as the project progresses.