© 2021 New Atlas
Architecture

Top-heavy triangular tower takes shape in Rotterdam

By Adam Williams
December 16, 2021
Top-heavy triangular tower tak...
The CasaNova tower reaches a height of 110 m (360 ft) and consists of 35 floors
The CasaNova tower reaches a height of 110 m (360 ft) and consists of 35 floors
View 6 Images
The CasaNova tower is situated on top of a low-rise building, which will host a rooftop garden area that tower residents can use
1/6
The CasaNova tower is situated on top of a low-rise building, which will host a rooftop garden area that tower residents can use
The CasaNova tower
2/6
The CasaNova tower's widest point is 32 m (104 ft) and it narrows to 22 m (72 ft) at its base
The CasaNova tower is located in Rotterdam, very close to MVRDV's Markthal, which is visible to the right of the photo
3/6
The CasaNova tower is located in Rotterdam, very close to MVRDV's Markthal, which is visible to the right of the photo
The CasaNova tower reaches a height of 110 m (360 ft) and consists of 35 floors
4/6
The CasaNova tower reaches a height of 110 m (360 ft) and consists of 35 floors
The CasaNova tower is expected to be completed in late 2022
5/6
The CasaNova tower is expected to be completed in late 2022
Though the supplied photos don't show CasaNova's triangular shape well, this top-view architectural drawing helps clear that up
6/6
Though the supplied photos don't show CasaNova's triangular shape well, this top-view architectural drawing helps clear that up
View gallery - 6 images

Towers often taper into a point as they rise, but the CasaNova tower by Barcode Architects, turns this orthodoxy on its head and is defined by a triangular form that narrows at its base instead. The top-heavy building is currently under construction in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and is expected to be completed in late 2022.

The tower is located next to another high-rise that was designed by Barcode Architects, named The Muse, and is also close to MVRDV's Markthal. It reaches a total height of 110 m (360 ft) and is situated on top of a rectangular low-rise building. The effect of the tapering base isn't as dramatic as some so-called "upside-down towers" we've seen, though is still significant and narrows from its widest point of 32 m (104 ft) to 22 m (72 ft), making it look a little like it's balancing in place.

"The slender building shape ensures optimal sightlines and daylight for the surrounding buildings and gives the dwellings in the tower a 300-degree view of the city," says Barcode Architects. "Between the fifth and eighth floors, the volume points downwards, balancing the tower elegantly on the base. The vertical orientation in the facade accentuates the slender design. Red-brown travertine panels give the tower a warm and powerful appearance all around. Towards the top of the tower, the panels have gradually broader smooth-edged surfaces. These elements reflect the sunlight, creating a shifting appearance throughout the day and making the top of the tower seem to disappear into the sky."

The CasaNova tower is expected to be completed in late 2022
The CasaNova tower is expected to be completed in late 2022

The tower's interior consists of 35 floors and will feature a total of 116 apartments, ranging from compact dwellings to larger residences, some with their own balconies. There will also be some exclusive penthouse suites up near the top of the building.

Floor-to-ceiling windows will show off the view of the city and amenities will include a roof garden, gym, a communal kitchen, co-working spaces, meeting rooms, and hotel rooms that residents can reserve for guests.

CasaNova has topped out – that is, reached its maximum height – and work is now underway finishing it off.

Source: Barcode Architects

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

ArchitectureSkyscrapersRotterdamResidential towersBuilding and Construction
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!