Top-heavy triangular tower takes shape in Rotterdam

Towers often taper into a point as they rise, but the CasaNova tower by Barcode Architects, turns this orthodoxy on its head and is defined by a triangular form that narrows at its base instead. The top-heavy building is currently under construction in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and is expected to be completed in late 2022.

The tower is located next to another high-rise that was designed by Barcode Architects, named The Muse, and is also close to MVRDV's Markthal. It reaches a total height of 110 m (360 ft) and is situated on top of a rectangular low-rise building. The effect of the tapering base isn't as dramatic as some so-called "upside-down towers" we've seen, though is still significant and narrows from its widest point of 32 m (104 ft) to 22 m (72 ft), making it look a little like it's balancing in place.

"The slender building shape ensures optimal sightlines and daylight for the surrounding buildings and gives the dwellings in the tower a 300-degree view of the city," says Barcode Architects. "Between the fifth and eighth floors, the volume points downwards, balancing the tower elegantly on the base. The vertical orientation in the facade accentuates the slender design. Red-brown travertine panels give the tower a warm and powerful appearance all around. Towards the top of the tower, the panels have gradually broader smooth-edged surfaces. These elements reflect the sunlight, creating a shifting appearance throughout the day and making the top of the tower seem to disappear into the sky."

The CasaNova tower is expected to be completed in late 2022 WAX Architectural Visualizations

The tower's interior consists of 35 floors and will feature a total of 116 apartments, ranging from compact dwellings to larger residences, some with their own balconies. There will also be some exclusive penthouse suites up near the top of the building.

Floor-to-ceiling windows will show off the view of the city and amenities will include a roof garden, gym, a communal kitchen, co-working spaces, meeting rooms, and hotel rooms that residents can reserve for guests.

CasaNova has topped out – that is, reached its maximum height – and work is now underway finishing it off.

Source: Barcode Architects