Concrete retreat puts a pool in the roof and daylight down below

By Adam Williams
September 22, 2020
Casa Trevo is situated in a forested area south of Lisbon, Portugal
Casa Trevo is not a home that will appeal to everyone, with its use of rough, unfinished concrete
Casa Trevo's ground floor features one bathroom, with another three upstairs
Casa Trevo measures 300 sq m (roughly 3,230 sq ft), spread over two floors
Casa Trevo's interior is photographed unfurnished, accentuating its harsh concrete decor
Casa Trevo includes two floors, plus a rooftop terrace area
Casa Trevo's three patio areas ensure light enters deep within the home, including the ground-floor bathroom, which includes two sinks, a toilet, and a shower
View of Casa Trevo's west patio area
Casa Trevo's rooftop pool can be reached by a ladder affixed to the exterior
Casa Trevo features underfloor heating to keep toes toasty despite the cold-looking concrete
Casa Trevo features generous glazing throughout
Casa Trevo's rooftop terrace area can be reached from inside
"The project sits in a forest of pine trees, rising tall above a sandy terrain," explains architect Double O Studio
View inside Casa Trevo's northern patio
Casa Trevo is situated in a forested area south of Lisbon, Portugal
This is not a home that will appeal to everyone with its use of rough, unfinished concrete, though those willing to embrace its distinctive looks will find an interesting and unusual dwelling. Situated in a forested area in Portugal, its roof has an integrated swimming pool and it features three outdoor patio areas that ensure sunlight permeates within its interior.

Casa Trevo (or Trefoil House) is named after the trefoil shape that its overall form takes and measures 300 sq m (roughly 3,230 sq ft), spread over two floors. Its concrete structure was cast on-site and the home was completed a few months ago.

"The project sits in a forest of pine trees, rising tall above a sandy terrain," explains Double O Studio. "Inside, the rooms are organized around three outdoor patios, circular in shape. They function as extensions of the interior spaces as well as being light wells and large openings for the living quarters below and sleeping rooms above. They also hold a beam of water, serving as a lap pool on the rooftop and whose underbelly is pressing down on the spaces below."

Casa Trevo features underfloor heating to keep toes toasty despite the cold-looking concrete
The interior, photographed before its owners moved in and without any soft furnishings or plants to take the edge off all that concrete, includes a dining room, living room, bathroom, and kitchen organized around a central light-filled atrium downstairs. There are three bedrooms upstairs, with a like number of bathrooms.

The rooftop area can be reached either via a wall-mounted ladder from outside or using an internal staircase and contains a terrace area and some solar panels, plus there's that all-important pool, which looks quite striking when illuminated at night.

We're awaiting confirmation of a project budget for this one.

We've covered some similar projects that also have a pool integrated into their roofs, including Casa Brutale and Casa B.

Source: Double O Studio

