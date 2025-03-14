Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) has revealed plans for an eye-catching new skyscraper in Tbilisi, Georgia. The building's sculpted form, which twists as it rises, has a practical use, creating outdoor terrace areas for those inside.

The Cityzen Tower will be located on the site of a former Soviet military headquarters and is part of a larger development in the neighborhood. We've no word on its exact height yet, but it will host 42 floors, so this is a mid-sized tower and not some gigantic supertall.

Its interior will measure 57,000 sq m (roughly 613,000 sq ft) ft) and will host office spaces on the lower floors, while the upper areas will be taken up by residential space. On the lower floors, the terraces will host greenery and provide external social spaces for the office workers, then further up the tower they will form balconies for the residential apartments, offering views of a surrounding park and the city skyline. The layout of the terraces has also been informed by the Sun's position and wind concerns.

"Informed by the rolling hills intersected with river valleys that wind through the undulating cityscape of Tbilisi, Cityzen Tower's design by Zaha Hadid Architects echoes its context at the intersection of the city's urbanism and its natural environments," says the firm. "Detailed local wind and solar analysis has also informed elements of the 42-story tower's design to ensure optimal comfort for residents and visitors to Cityzen's public plazas, outdoor terraces and recreational areas."

The Cityzen Tower will incorporate significant greenery and a rainwater capture system Negativ

While there's nothing really sustainable about constructing a big concrete, steel and glass tower, ZHA will mitigate its carbon footprint by using local suppliers and recycled materials where possible. Additionally, the building will implement rainwater collection and reuse via an on-site reservoir. The greenery used will also be all local and not require irrigation.

The project is due to be completed in 2028 and comes at a busy time for ZHA, with other notable projects from the firm including the Napoli Porta Est Masterplan and Shenzhen Institute of Financial Technology.

Source: ZHA