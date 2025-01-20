Latest Saudi giga-project opens with cliff-hanging mountain retreats

Carved into the rugged Hejaz Mountains in Saudi Arabia, Desert Rock is the latest part of the country's ambitious Red Sea giga-project to be realized. It provides a luxurious getaway for well-heeled tourists, and includes cliff-hanging villas and private retreats.

Designed by Oppenheim Architecture, Desert Rock is located a short drive from Foster + Partners' new airport. The project is inspired by the ancient Nabataean civilization, which flourished in the Arabian Peninsula and is renowned for its rock-carved architecture.

It spans 7 acres (almost 3 hectares) and is made up of multiple different types of accommodation nestled into its mountainous terrain. The most interesting parts are the gravity defying Cliff Hanging Villas and Mountain Crevice Villas, which are perched on the edge of the mountainside, while the Mountain Cave Suites are built into the rock. Finally, there is the Royal Villa, which offers maximum privacy. To build all this, a huge tunnel first had to be dug into the mountain and then the dwellings themselves were carved out over a period of roughly seven years.

"We are ready to welcome guests to Desert Rock, our third self-operated hotel in the Red Sea Global hospitality portfolio," says John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global. "This is more than just a hotel – it is a unique property, crafted into the rock face, offering a truly immersive experience where luxury and nature come together to create a truly unforgettable escape."

Desert Rock, by Oppenheim Architecture, is a luxury retreat that's carved into the Hejaz Mountains in Saudi Arabia as part of the Red Sea giga-project Red Sea Global/Oppenheim Architecture

As mentioned, Desert Rock is part of the massive Red Sea giga-project in Saudi Arabia, which along with Neom and Qiddiya, is spearheading the country's push to transform its oil-based economy into a tourism-focused one. Its completion follows the opening of the first Neom project too, Sindalah.

Reservations are now open for stays at Desert Rock. Pricing of course depends on choice of villa and length of stay, though we saw last-minute offers for around US$2,200 for one night – so this one won't be a cheap getaway whichever way you add it up.

Sources: Desert Rock, Red Sea Global