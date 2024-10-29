First area of Saudi's Neom giga-project opens for business

We've seen a lot of crazy renders and heard big promises but now Saudi Arabia has finally delivered on the first part of its incredible Neom giga-project. Named Sindalah, it provides an ultra-exclusive luxury island getaway for a select number of well-heeled guests.

While certainly not as ambitious as other Neom projects like the Line, Treyam, or Epicon, Sindalah still represents a significant step in Saudi Arabia's plan to transform its oil-dependent economy into a tourism-based one. The exclusive island paradise is located 5 km (3.1 miles) from the mainland Saudi coast and measures 83 hectares (207 acres).

Designed by Luca Dini Design & Architecture, the island is focused on an 86-berth marina and yacht club, with additional offshore facilities for massive super yachts which require deeper waters. There are also restaurants, retail outlets, and a beach club which offers poolside lounging by day and music experiences by night. Elsewhere is an 18-hole golf course and club. As far as accommodation goes, it's not clear if all the rooms are finished yet, but we know there will eventually be 440 hotel rooms and 88 villas, as well as 218 serviced apartments.

Additionally, Sindalah's surrounding waters are home to over a thousand different species of fish, 45 of which are unique to the area, in addition to more than 300 coral species. Guests are invited to dive beneath the surface to explore this all for themselves.

Sindalah includes a 86-berth marina and a yacht club Neom

Don't go booking your flights yet, however, as Sindalah is currently undergoing a phased opening that's invitation-only and is expected to host a maximum of just 2,400 guests per day by 2028. So, while we've no word on the pricing yet, this is clearly going to be very expensive.

"Neom is committed to supporting the Kingdom's new era of luxury tourism, with the opening of Sindalah," says Nadhmi Al-Nasr, Chief Executive Officer at Neom. "The realization of this landmark destination, the gateway to the Red Sea, is due to the visionary leadership of His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman and Saudi Vision 2030.

"This is a proud chapter in the Neom story and we are excited to achieve more of our ambitious goals, with the continued support of His Royal Highness. Neom's inaugural destination offers visitors a 'first glimpse' of what the future holds for our extensive portfolio of destinations and developments."

Sindalah is located 5 km (3.1 miles) from the mainland Saudi coastline and measures 83 hectares (207 acres) Neom

Sindalah is part of an unprecedented building boom in Saudi Arabia. Alongside the Neom projects, the country is also building a colossal skyscraper named Mukaab, plus it hopes to host the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament in 2034. If all goes to plan, the country will be totally transformed in the coming decades.

Source: Neom