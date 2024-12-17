Wake up to the sounds of F1 racing with Silverstone's trackside homes

Watching motorsport from the comfort of your own home is all well and good, but there's nothing quite like being there in person. These amazing new residences offer the best of both worlds and overlook the iconic British race circuit Silverstone.

First revealed back in 2020, Escapade Silverstone was designed by Twelve Architects and consists of 60 residences. These are arranged in three rows, with the first row, which feature an eye-catching design inspired by slipstreaming, a mere 12 m (almost 40 ft) away from the racetrack.

"The articulation of their form and appearance is inspired by the concept of 'slipstreaming,' where a vehicle follows closely behind another, traveling in its slipstream and awaiting an opportunity to overtake," explains the studio's press release. "To capture this, the front-row residences consist of two modules, stacked on top of one another and slightly rotated, so the massing of the upper floors are splayed in plan.

"They cantilever outwards from a landscaped bund, towards the track and pedestrian walkway, creating a dramatic and dynamic frontage to the site. Each residence has been carefully positioned at different angles along the front row, creating a sense of movement, as though each building has been swept along in the tailwind of the cars speeding past."

Escapade Silverstone was designed by Twelve Architects and consists of 60 residences Jack Hobhouse

Behind the front row, the other homes are arranged to overlook both the track and surrounding countryside, or just the countryside, depending on their position.

The interiors (which are unfortunately not photographed) contain between two and four bedrooms, and are flexible and can be sub-divided into smaller suites if required using sound-insulated, moveable walls.

Guests may even be able to book time on the track on non-race days, to drive their own weekend racers around the famous circuit. Each building also offers secure parking, and a direct route to and from the pits.

Alongside the homes themselves, a clubhouse contains a restaurant, bar, swimming pool, and a "driver-focused" gym.

Escapade Silverstone includes a clubhouse which also has great views of the track Jack Hobhouse

Most of Escapade Silverstone's homes are intended as a boutique hotel experience, however a select few are also for sale too. We've no word on pricing for either, but would hazard a guess that they command a hefty premium given their location.

