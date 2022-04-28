© 2022 New Atlas
Architecture

NYC supertall skyscraper will go big on sustainable design

By Adam Williams
April 28, 2022
NYC supertall skyscraper will ...
270 Park Avenue will rise to an impressive height of 1,388 ft (423 m) in New York City
270 Park Avenue will rise to an impressive height of 1,388 ft (423 m) in New York City
View 5 Images
270 Park Avenue will rise to an impressive height of 1,388 ft (423 m) in New York City
1/5
270 Park Avenue will rise to an impressive height of 1,388 ft (423 m) in New York City
270 Park Avenue will feature a stepped design that's meant to pay homage to New York City's iconic architectural history
2/5
270 Park Avenue will feature a stepped design that's meant to pay homage to New York City's iconic architectural history
270 Park Avenue will feature triangular bracing to raise it above the ground and improve the view from street level
3/5
270 Park Avenue will feature triangular bracing to raise it above the ground and improve the view from street level
270 Park Avenue will serve as a new global headquarters for investment banking giant JPMorgan Chase
4/5
270 Park Avenue will serve as a new global headquarters for investment banking giant JPMorgan Chase
270 Park Avenue's 60 floors will be mostly given over to office space
5/5
270 Park Avenue's 60 floors will be mostly given over to office space
View gallery - 5 images

Foster + Partners recently revealed its design for a new skyscraper that combines a supertall stature with a significant number of sustainability features. The building, named 270 Park Avenue, will reach an impressive height of 1,388 ft (423 m) in New York City and will incorporate recycled materials and feature a focus on natural ventilation and water-saving design.

To put its height into perspective, 270 Park Avenue will be placed at roughly 31 in the official CTBUH world's tallest skyscraper rankings and 7th-tallest in North America. Its exterior styling is, like KPF's recent One Vanderbilt, meant to pay homage to NYC's proud architectural history and will feature a distinctive stepped design that's also raised slightly to improve views on the ground.

"The concept for the new design was to create a timeless addition to Park Avenue, which celebrates the city's iconic architectural history and serves as a powerful new symbol for the next generation of office towers in New York," explained Foster + Partners. "Using a state-of-the-art structural system to negotiate the site constraints below and at ground level, the innovative fan-column structure and triangular bracing allow the building to touch the ground lightly across the entire block. By lifting the building about 80 ft (24 m) off the ground, it extends the viewpoint from the Park Avenue entrance through to Madison Avenue."

270 Park Avenue will feature triangular bracing to raise it above the ground and improve the view from street level
270 Park Avenue will feature triangular bracing to raise it above the ground and improve the view from street level

The skyscraper will serve as the new headquarters for investment banking firm JPMorgan Chase and host up to 14,000 employees. Its interior will consist of 60 floors, most of which will be given over to flexible column-free office space. As with many other office spaces being built post-COVID-19, natural ventilation is a primary focus and air quality will be monitored for the benefit of employees' health. There will also be generous communal spaces, fitness facilities, medical spaces, a large food hall, and other amenities.

Foster + Partners says the building will achieve net zero operational emissions and we expect to learn more on this aspect as the project progresses. It will be the city's largest all-electric tower (NYC has banned the use of gas in new buildings) and will be fully powered by a New York State hydroelectric plant. AI systems and machine learning will be used in tandem with building monitoring systems to predict, respond and adapt to the energy needs of the staff.

Additionally, water storage and reuse systems will decrease water usage by over 40 percent compared to similar buildings, says Foster + Partners, plus the demolition that was carried out on the build site – an act which itself came under criticism as it involved destroying a relatively new LEED Platinum tower – involved recycling, reusing or upcycling 97 percent of the building materials. Triple-pane glazing used on the facade and automatic solar shades will also be connected to HVAC systems to reduce heating and cooling needs.

The building is currently under construction and is slated to be completed in 2025.

Source: Foster + Partners

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionSkyscrapersFoster and PartnersNet Zerosustainable design
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!