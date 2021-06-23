Vertigo-inducing viewing points installed high on One Vanderbilt tower

The Hudson Yards has one, the Willis Tower has one, and now the supertall One Vanderbilt skyscraper is set to receive its own vertigo-inducing viewing points too. Named Summit One Vanderbilt, the eye-catching project will feature a multi-floor viewing point that allows visitors to enjoy amazing views of the city below, as well as transparent boxes that extend outward from the tower.

One Vanderbilt was designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates and rises to a height of 1,401 ft (427 m) in Midtown Manhattan, making it the fifth-tallest tower in the United States. Its distinctive terracotta exterior references the nearby Grand Central Terminal and its overall form is meant to hark back to the golden age of skyscraper design.

The new visitor's center is being developed by SL Green and will be situated near the top, at a maximum of 1,210 ft (368 m) above the city streets. It will measure around 65,000 sq ft (6,000 sq m), spread over four floors, and its interior is being designed by high-profile firm Snøhetta, with Kenzo Digital tapped to create immersive art.

Arguably its most thrilling attraction will be the pair of transparent boxes, which are named Levitation and will extend outward by 8 ft (2.5 m). However, the visitor center will also boast a multi-floor viewing point named the Summit that offers an outdoor bar, seating areas, and what its creators say is the highest urban outdoor garden in the world. Additionally, two glass elevators called Ascent – boasting the world's largest glass floors, according to the press release – will take visitors on a sedate ride to an additional 120 ft (36 m) above the highest point of the Summit.

Summit One Vanderbilt's Ascent will offer visitors a glass elevator ride from one part of the viewing point experience to another Summit One Vanderbilt

"Snøhetta designed Summit One Vanderbilt's interior as a sensory urban experience that lifts visitors into the sky," explains the press release. "Opening up to Manhattan, the state-of-the-art observatory and cultural space was designed as a journey through light, sound and art with views across all five boroughs and beyond."

"The project builds a series of interconnected experiences that begins in the vaulted halls of Grand Central Terminal , and the journey from station to sky culminates in Summit One Vanderbilt," the presser continues. "The team reimagined the urban experience of New York as this bold new cultural space in Midtown, bringing people together through a series of elevated spaces. Celebrating New York and its history, Summit One Vanderbilt creates new perspectives for the city's future."

If you'd like to pay a visit to Summit One Vanderbilt, you won't have too long to wait. Work is currently well underway and it's expected to open to visitors on October 21. Tickets will start at US$38.

Sources: KPF, Summit One Vanderbilt