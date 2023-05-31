© 2023 New Atlas
Architecture

Energy efficient Bench Headquarters cuts its carbon footprint

By Adam Williams
May 31, 2023
Energy efficient Bench Headquarters cuts its carbon footprint
The Bench Headquarters' exterior will be finished in shading blinds to allow daylight to permeate within the building while preventing the sunlight from heating the interior
The Bench Headquarters' exterior will be finished in shading blinds to allow daylight to permeate within the building while preventing the sunlight from heating the interior
View 4 Images
The Bench Headquarters' exterior will be finished in shading blinds to allow daylight to permeate within the building while preventing the sunlight from heating the interior
1/4
The Bench Headquarters' exterior will be finished in shading blinds to allow daylight to permeate within the building while preventing the sunlight from heating the interior
The Bench Headquarters is currently under construction in the Philippines' capital Manila and will consist of 24 floors
2/4
The Bench Headquarters is currently under construction in the Philippines' capital Manila and will consist of 24 floors
The Bench Headquarters will feature significant amounts of greenery, both on its exterior and inside
3/4
The Bench Headquarters will feature significant amounts of greenery, both on its exterior and inside
The Bench Headquarters will feature a large central atrium that wil be used for hosting events
4/4
The Bench Headquarters will feature a large central atrium that wil be used for hosting events
View gallery - 4 images

Foster + Partners has revealed plans for a new headquarters for clothing brand Bench. The office tower has been carefully designed to respond to the local climate and seismicity, while also minimizing its grid-based electricity usage.

The Bench Headquarters is currently under construction in the Philippine capital Manila on the island of Luzon and will consist of 24 floors, most of which will be taken up by office space, plus there will be a light-filled atrium that can double as an event space, and several greenery filled terrace areas.

Of course, we'd struggle to call any new building made using concrete truly sustainable, but Foster + Partners did go to significant effort to reduce its carbon footprint, including the use of a carbon calculator system to track all building materials and measure their carbon emissions, allowing the noted architects to make tweaks and changes to lower the building’s carbon footprint, alongside other energy efficient additions.

The Bench Headquarters will feature significant amounts of greenery, both on its exterior and inside
The Bench Headquarters will feature significant amounts of greenery, both on its exterior and inside

"Foster + Partners' Environmental Engineering team has carefully calibrated the facade performance to allow enough light into the floorplate, while cutting out glare and reducing cooling loads," explained the firm. "As part of the solution, an innovative awning system with deep overhangs on the east and west facades has been incorporated, to protect the building from the highest levels of solar exposure.

"As the site is located in a highly seismic area that is less than a kilometer [0.6 miles] from an active fault line, the structural team used state-of-the-art Performance-Based Seismic Design to create a solution that goes beyond standard code-defined structures. With the aim to minimize embodied carbon, the structural design of the building was carefully optimized to reduce weight and achieve a high degree of balance and symmetry."

As well as the focus on natural light mentioned, the building will make use of recycled stone. Its rooftop terrace will be shaded by a large solar-panel array that's expected to produce over 10 percent of the building's total electricity demand on site. According to Foster + Partners, the building's sustainability features reduce operational energy demand by over 40 percent, compared to a standard building. However, we'll find out more on its energy figures as the project progresses.

The building is slated to receive the LEED Platinum green building standard though we've no word yet on when it's expected to be completed.

Source: Foster + Partners

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionFoster and PartnersOfficesustainable design
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!