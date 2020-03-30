Handcrafted timber roof tops Foster + Partners' stunning luxury villa

It’s rare to see a firm as high-profile as Foster + Partners design a private home, but if the Dolunay Villa is any indication, this is a pity. Located on the coast of the Aegean Sea in Turkey’s southwestern province of Muğla, the luxury residence takes its place well among the landscape with its undulating timber roof, while expansive glazing frames the view for those inside.

Dolunay Villa was commissioned back in 2015 and construction began the following year, with work completed recently. The project consists of the main home, which is situated in a Mediterranean garden, plus a smaller secondary summer pavilion, and a garage. It measures 1,064 sq m (roughly 11,452 sq ft), spread over three floors.

Dolunay Villa measures 1,064 sq m (roughly 11,452 sq ft), spread over three floors Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

The villa is defined by its handcrafted crafted timber undulating roof, which brings to mind the firm’s previous Art Deco inspired Miami Apple Store and was created in collaboration with Swiss firm Blumer Lehmann. The roof’s solid oak beams rest on steel columns and it includes a 7.5 m (24 ft) cantilevered section that juts out to provide shaded areas outside.

Its main entrance takes visitors into the center of the home. Private areas like bedrooms and bathrooms are located on the eastern side, while the living and dining areas are to the west, offering superb views of the Aegean thanks to its generous glazing. Some of that glazing can be slid open too, allowing the breeze to permeate within.

"We were fascinated by the local landscape and wanted it to flow through the interior spaces and effectively disguise the building," says Foster + Partners' David Summerfield. "Even though it gets incredibly hot in the summer, we wanted the building to be able to breathe naturally. The landscaped open courtyards within the house allow the prevailing sea breeze to gently move through the villa. These are simple ideas that have come together in an elegant way."

Dolunay Villa's curved feature staircase is made from solid Portuguese limestone Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

The interior design is high-end, with a material palette consisting of stone, wood, and bronze. One notable feature is a curved staircase made from solid Portuguese limestone. This is supported by cables running through the stone, so that there are no visible supports and the balustrades are made from thin glass tubes with a timber handrail that has been bent and shaped on site.

Source: Foster + Partners