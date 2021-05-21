Foster + Partners to plant a lush forest oasis on the edge of Bangkok

Recent projects from Foster + Partners have seen the high-profile British firm enlivening its architecture with significant amounts of greenery, as in the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre and One Beverly Hills, for example. This trend continues with The Forestias, which will create a lush forested neighborhood on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, that incorporates energy efficient design and offers a healthy environment for residents.

The project was designed by the company's local entity F&P (Thailand), and will take up an area of 640,000 sq m (almost 7 million sq ft). This will be split between a mixture of different residential spaces, as well as forested parks and trails and other public areas.

"The site is divided into two zones with the northern areas containing more city level public functions, while the larger southern portion is primarily residential in nature," explains Foster + Partners. "At the heart of the site is a forest that defines the essence of the development – showcasing the positive relationship between our built and natural environments and a focus on healthy living in harmony with nature. Lush greenery surrounds the entire development with a range of different planted areas offering a variety of experiences and functions within the forest. As residents and visitors travel through the site, they are surrounded by denser green spaces offering a sense of escape into an urban oasis."

The Forestias will include a mixture of high-rise, low-rise and villa-based housing to suit different needs Foster + Partners

Most of the built areas will consist of residential spaces, such as high-rise condominium buildings designed for small families and low-rise condos that incorporate greenery. Other residences will be geared to large multi-generational families, still others for older people with care needs, plus some ultra-luxury spacious villas for the well-heeled will be available.

The various buildings are slated to receive LEED Silver and LEED Gold green building standards. It's early days yet and details are still slim, but some of the sustainability features planned include heat recovery systems to convert water to steam for hotel laundry, greywater recycling for irrigation, the use of locally sourced materials for construction, and flood protection measures. Natural ventilation and shading will be employed and there will also be an effort to promote walking and cycling, and electric vehicles, including rolling out an autonomous bus.

The project is currently under construction and is expected to be completed in 2025.

Source: Foster + Partners