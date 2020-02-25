Geodesic cabins offer energy-efficient dwellings for adventure lovers

French architectural firm FUGU, which specializes in creating unique Alpine structures, has revealed a series of geodesic cabins that are energy-efficient and designed for adventure lovers. The eco-lodges are modular in design, fully customizable, and suitable for even the harshest of climates; making them a good fit for alpine resorts, glamping sites, nature retreats or as private guest houses.

“Our goal is to build more natural habitats without disturbance and to provide a new experience,” says FUGU. “Designed for nature lovers, adventurers, seekers of peace and tranquility, night watchers... our modular accommodation solutions offer the comfort of a high-end hotel room in the open air with a creative and nomadic touch.”

The geodesic eco-lodges are a good fit for alpine resorts or glamping sites

The FUGU eco-lodges are designed to be used all year round and can withstand most harsh climates, featuring a fully enclosed shell with reinforced insulation; solar ventilation; passive air circulation; and a moisture protection system.

Each dwelling is built with a timber core dome structure and interior CLT triangular panels. The geodesic cabins are built on a slightly raised timber platform, reducing their footprint on the landscape and preserving soil respiration. The energy-efficient dome shape provides a passive heat flow exchange and consistent interior heat distribution, allowing the home to maintain warm inside temperatures even during the coldest of days.

The geodesic cabins are built on a slightly raised timber platform, reducing their footprint on the landscape FUGU Hospitality

“We build our products with the utmost care, using reinforced insulation inspired by new construction to achieve low energy consumption,” says FUGU. “These buildings have less surface area exposed to outside temperature transfers. Also, the installation system of our structures makes it possible to limit soil saturation by taking advantage of installations on piles or terraces.”

The FUGU geodesic cabins come in two prefabricated models, offering a turn-key solution with a fully fixed interior layout. The FUGU Deluxe 30 sq m (323 sq ft) cabin sleeps up to two guests and boasts a separation wall that splits the cabin into its distinct zones, including the living area; private bathroom; and large master bedroom with open outlook.

Each dwelling is built with a timber core dome structure and interior CLT triangular panels

The FUGU Friends and Family 40 sq m (430 sq ft) model can accommodate up to four adults and features a compact kitchen, open lounge/dining area, master bedroom, hidden bathroom and elevated 9 sq m (97 sq ft) mezzanine level for the additional sleeping quarters.

The FUGU architects also offer a complete bespoke option, allowing prospective buyers to create their own floor-plan, which could be any size and adapted depending on desired use and personal preferences.

“Innovation is at the heart of our thinking: we are constantly pushing our limits to imagine new experiences that meet the needs of our customers,” says FUGU.

A collection of FUGU geodesic eco-lodges were recently launched at the Alpin D'Hôme hotel, located in the Hautes-Alpes’ Les Orres ski resort in France. Situated at an altitude of 1,800 meters (5,905 ft), the resort boasts nine of the FUGU domes, offering a unique accommodation with spectacular views across the French Alps. The video below has more.

