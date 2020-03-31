© 2020 New Atlas
Architecture

Grafton Architects' college building highlights versatility of wood

By Adam Williams
March 31, 2020
Grafton Architects' college bu...
The Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation is due to begin construction in mid-2020 and has a budget of US$16 million
The Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation is due to begin construction in mid-2020 and has a budget of US$16 million
View 2 Images
The Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation is due to begin construction in mid-2020 and has a budget of US$16 million
1/2
The Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation is due to begin construction in mid-2020 and has a budget of US$16 million
The Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation will be used to train architecture students in the use of wood
2/2
The Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation will be used to train architecture students in the use of wood

Following its Pritzker Prize win, concrete connoisseur Grafton Architects isn’t creating another beautiful stone building as you might expect given its previous output. Instead, the Irish firm has designed a light-filled all-timber college research building that it hopes will highlight the versatility of wood.

The Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation is being created in collaboration with local firm Modus Studio and will be part of the University of Arkansas' Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design. It will host the school's expanding design-build program and fabrication technologies laboratories, and will be a new home for its graduate program in timber and wood design.

Details are quite thin on the ground at this early stage, but the basic idea behind the project's unusual design is that it's a "Story Book of Timber," says Grafton. It will show off the beauty of wood finishes, as well as timber's strength as a building material, with structural support beams left uncovered. Daylight will permeate within thanks to generous glazing and it will integrate some greenery too.

The Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation will be used to train architecture students in the use of wood
The Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation will be used to train architecture students in the use of wood

"We want people to experience the versatility of timber, both as the structural 'bones' and the enclosing 'skin' of this new building," says Grafton’s Yvonne Farrell. "The building itself is a teaching tool, displaying the strength, color, grain, texture and beauty of the various timbers used."

The Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation is the product of an architecture competition which also included Shigeru Ban Architects, Dorte Mandrup, WT/GO Architecture, Kennedy & Violich Architecture, and Lever Architecture.

The project will be Grafton's first building to be completed in the United States and has a budget of US$16 million. Construction is due to begin in mid-2020 but we've no word yet on an expected completion date.

Sources: Grafton Architects, University of Arkansas

Tags

ArchitectureTimbersustainable designBuilding and ConstructionUniversity of Arkansas
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More