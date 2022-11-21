Eye-catching exterior shades Texas' new tallest skyscraper

Following hot on the heels of what we thought would be the tallest skyscraper in Texas comes another supertall that will actually be just over a dozen feet taller. Created by HKS, the Wilson Tower will rise to a height of 1,035 ft (315 m), and will be defined by an interesting exterior that sports a brise soleil meant to protect it from the area's harsh sun and wind.

The Wilson Tower is being created in collaboration with the Britt Design Group, which is handling the interior, and will be located in downtown Austin, taking up half a city block. As well as being the new tallest tower in Texas, it will be the tallest residential skyscraper in the US outside of New York City, where the Central Park Tower reaches an even more impressive height of 1,550 ft (472 m).

The supertall skyscraper will sport a podium base and a largely glazed exterior, with the complex patterned brise soleil wrapped around its sides and top to create multiple terraced areas.

"Our vision for Wilson Tower is to set a new bar in skyscraper residences for Austin that we believe will foster creativity and social connection," explained Brad Wilkins, Principal and Design Director for HKS' Austin branch, which is handling the project. "Along with welcoming outdoor terraces and gardens, the tower itself is wrapped in a brise soleil that offers protection from the hot Texas sun and wind while also providing structural strength. This brise soleil gives the building uniquely shaded and comfortable outdoor living spaces on every level."

The Wilson Tower will contain 450 residential units, ranging from studio apartments to four-bedroom penthouse suites HKS

The interior of the skyscraper will consist of 80 floors, most of which will be taken up by residential space. A total of 450 units will range from studio apartments up to plush four-bedroom penthouse suites near the top of the building.

It will feature four floors of amenities. These will include a swimming pool, fitness and wellness center, cocktail lounge, movie theater, and co-working spaces. There's even an entire floor dedicated to pets, with a "pet playroom," grooming center, and dog run. The ground floor will also contain a restaurant and bar.

The project is being developed by local firm Wilson Capital and will break ground in mid-2023, though we've no word yet of an expected completion date.

Source: HKS