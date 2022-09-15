Stacked mixed-use supertall twists its way to tallest skyscraper in Texas

Prestigious architecture firm Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF) has revealed plans for the tallest skyscraper in Texas. Reaching a supertall height of 1,022 ft (311 m), the building will host offices, housing and hotel space, and will feature an eye-catching design that's inspired by the local trees and a nearby creek.

Project Waterline will be located on the waterfront in Austin and will overtake the current tallest building in Texas, the JPMorgan Chase Tower in Houston, which reaches a height of 1,002 ft (305.4 m). As far as the entire United States rankings are concerned, it'll be situated at around number 24, with the country's tallest, the One World Trade Center, reaching the symbolic height of 1,776 ft (541 m).

Structurally, it's more complex than the average concrete rectangular tower and will feature a stacked form that twists slightly and incorporates greenery, both on the facade and in several plant-filled terrace areas. The building will also be raised 30 ft (9 m) above the street level by sculptural columns, creating a two-story space that will host retail areas.

"To achieve a successful mix of program and planning ideas, we leveraged the unique character of the waterfront and the Rainey District," explained Andrew Klare, KPF Director. "Sculptural columns draw inspiration from sacred species of trees in Austin, while native stones and landscaping speak to the character of the creek across the site to Red River Street. With the spirit of the place set, mixed-use program requirements needed to be thoughtfully placed to create hierarchy of space and activity."

The Waterline skyscraper will be raised above the ground by 30 ft (9 m), creating a mixed-use area with retail space and areas for relaxing Atchain

The interior of the skyscraper will consist of 74 floors. The lower 41 floors will be a mixture of office space and a 251-room hotel, while the upper 33 floors will be solely dedicated to 352 plush residences. Amenities will include a large fitness center, two swimming pools, a lounge, bar, kitchen, and co-working space, and more.

The project is slated to receive the LEED green building standard, though we've no more information yet on exactly what this will entail.

Waterline is being developed by Lincoln Property Company and Kairoi Residential, and construction work is due to begin in December. The project is expected to top out in August 2025 before fully opening in late 2026.

Source: KPF