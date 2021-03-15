British design firms launch "hotel in a box" for natural settings

London-based design firms Koto Design and Aylott + Van Tromp have joined forces to create a modular "hotel in a box" concept. Dubbed Hytte, the accommodation concept features a series of prefabricated cabins that are designed for the eco-conscious travel industry. Each turn-key cabin features a bespoke interior design and comes delivered fully furnished, transforming an outdoor space into a ready-to-go nature retreat overnight.

"[Hytte] concept is based upon a modular cabin unit which ranges upwards to multiple unit configurations, which in turn is based around the idea of a traditional village community," says Koto Design. "This is a direct reaction to the current hospitality marketplace … Whether it will be shorter localized getaways reachable by car, bike or foot, or opting for an increasingly isolated accommodation, much of our newly acquired social distancing habits are here for the long haul."

The 25-sq m (269-sq ft) Hytte cabin features an angular timber exterior façade and luxury interior design, drawing inspiration from minimalistic Scandinavian architecture. Each cabin can be adapted to meet individual requests, and can be scaled up or down accordingly. The tiny cabins can be installed using either a concrete foundation or auger-like earth anchors. They are envisioned to blend seamlessly into a natural environment.

The Hytte cabin also features a compact timber terrace, allowing guests to enjoy time outdoors

The interior design of the Hytte dwelling offers an abundance of natural light, neutral tones, and beautiful timber work throughout. Adopting sustainable building methods, the prefabricated accommodation suite comes complete with a built-in master bedroom corner, hidden storage areas, and a cathedral-high overhead skylight.

The tiny cabin is complimented with a wood-burning combustion heater, woven wool carpets, a compact corner kitchen with induction stove top, a hidden minimalist bathroom and large glass feature windows that are fitted with sliding panels for complete privacy. The cabin also features a compact timber terrace, allowing guests to enjoy the outdoors.

"The design for us wasn’t purely esthetics, all about its looks, for us it was about providing both client and consumer with something a little bit different in these strange times," says Nathan Aylott, Co-Founder Hytte/Aylott & Van Tromp. "On the client front, the ability to harness a site or landscape with minimal fuss, creating an additional revenue stream and complete flexibility was always in our minds. Yet with the customer, we wanted to provide a sense of design-led escapism and comfort that retains a raw feeling, the lovely paired back quality that comes from camping in the wild or being close to nature."

The Hytte accommodation model can be ready to go within a six-month turnaround, with a minimum order requirement of three units. Once the designs have been approved, the cabins are prefabricated off-site over a 12-week period. Each individual cabin is then installed onsite, and is ready for use within 24 hours.

