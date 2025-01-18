© 2025 New Atlas
Icehotel stuns guests with amazing frozen artworks

By Adam Williams
January 18, 2025
Icehotel stuns guests with amazing frozen artworks
Whoops Wrong Room!! was designed by AnnaSofia Mååg. "A shortsighted rhinoceros crashed through a hotel room wall, symbolizing the sudden and unseen disruptions in our lives," explains Mååg. "We would like to think that we know where we are and where we are going, but then life interrupts our plans"
The Icehotel's construction used ice taken from a nearby frozen river in northern Sweden
The Icehotel's construction took six weeks and it will be in place until April
Whoops Wrong Room!! was designed by AnnaSofia Mååg. "A shortsighted rhinoceros crashed through a hotel room wall, symbolizing the sudden and unseen disruptions in our lives," explains Mååg. "We would like to think that we know where we are and where we are going, but then life interrupts our plans"
Ice Kiln was designed by Jaeyual Lee and Daeho Lee. "Ice Kiln is an art suite inspired by the elegance of traditional Korean pottery kilns, especially the moon jar," says the pair. "The suite's design blends ancient craftsmanship with modern architecture, offering a unique blend of heritage and luxury"
Zig and Zag was designed by Nicolas Triboulot and Clement Daquin. "The shortest path is not always the most beautiful," explains Triboulot. "I love the idea of meanders, curves and convolutions. Of seeking and facing challenges"
Yesterday's Tomorrow was designed by Corban Warrington and Daniel Afonso. "Yesterday's Tomorrow explores how our futures might have appeared, had we persisted in designing the world with the aestetics and principles of the Art Deco and Streamline Modern movements," explains the pair
Located in the Main Hall, Quasar was designed by Wouter Biegelaar and Viktor Tsarski. "Quasar features a binding centrepiece tying all surrounding elements together to one place in time," explain the pair. "Giving light to everything it attracts; the flow of the Torne River, the dancing aurora and infinite memories"
Näcken was designed by Tjåsa Gusfors and Sam Gusfor. "You are invited to a meeting with the magical underwater world of the Nixie," says the pair. "The Nixie is an aquatic creature, living next to streams and dangerous bodies of water. He appears as a beautiful young man, and a certain sign of his presence are waterlilies"
Give us a Kiss was designed by Carl Wellander and Malena Wellander. "What if nature puts on an act every time we step outside the door?" says the pair. "Maybe all the animals out there are just like you and me. They only want to live a decent life and enjoy the company of others"
Change Through Time was designed by Rob Harding and Timsam Harding. "Cutting into the pure beauty of a raw block of ice always felt a bit like cutting down a tree to create a sculpture, and we have always wondered how to avoid that feeling and to make something that honours them for what they are," explains the pair
Come Warm Up was designed by Isabelle Gasse and Joelle Gagnon. "Come Warm Up is an immersive experience, where you will be situated inside a black-capped chickadee's nest," says the pair. "Gigantic titmice will take care of you while you contemplate the majestic winter landscape through the windows"
Art Suite Flight was designed by Laura Marcos and Coralie Quincey. The elements of this art suite consists of two parts," explain the creators. "The lower part where rigid parts dominate, and the more fluid upper part consisting of curves and birds"
In most hotels, if the room temperature drops below freezing, there's going to be some strong words with the manager, however Sweden's Icehotel isn't like most hotels. Each December it opens with sub-zero suites that are decorated with weird and wonderful frozen sculptures for guests to enjoy.

Now in its 35th year, the 2024/2025 Icehotel involved the use of 500 tons of ice sourced from a nearby river in northern Sweden, as well as the equivalent of 10 Olympic-sized swimming pools of an ice and snow mixture. Construction took six weeks.

The site includes 12 art suites, as well as 20 ice rooms, a Ceremony Hall filled with icy decorations for weddings and events, and a Main Hall with crystal chandeliers created from 220 handcrafted ice crystals. In the year-round open part of the hotel, named Icehotel365, there are even more icy rooms as well as the so-called Icebar in Orbit, which offers a space-themed fun.

It's always a treat to see what talented artists can do with frozen water and this year is no exception. One highlight is Yesterday’s Tomorrow. Designed by Corban Warrington and Daniel Afonso, it explores how our cities might have ended up looking had we persisted in designing the world with the aesthetics and principles of the Art Deco and Streamline Modern movements.

Give us a Kiss is another standout. Designed by Carl Wellander and Malena Wellander, it imagines that animals put on an act each time we observe them and that they want to live a decent life and enjoy the company of others.

The 35th Icehotel will remain open until April, after which time everything will begin to melt back into the river, until the cycle begins again a few months later (though the year-round Icehotel365 will remain open).

There are warm rooms available for those who aren't up to a night in the cold sculpture-filled rooms shown, though those who do take the plunge are kept comfortable with warm drinks, thick mattresses and reindeer hides – it would also be a good idea to pack some warm socks too.

Source: Icehotel

